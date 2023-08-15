Lost without math

What many humans don’t realize is how math illiteracy will impact one's ability to lead a successful life in the modern world.

Math is essential for managing personal finances.

Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck not just because of low wages, but because of their inability to budget money for daily, monthly, and emergency expenses.

Budgeting is basic applied math to the real world of prices or money.

Of course there are budgeting apps which can help to some extent because the apps do some of the math for you. However, ultimately, you must become very aware of how much you are paying for each item or your total purchases will easily exceed your budget allotment. So few of us can be considered to be thrifty shoppers.

Another very important factor, which is not that obvious, is the discipline needed to spend money within or below the budget. This is basically an ability to say 'no' to most purchases for high price items and say no need to purchase right away. Without disciplined purchases, most of us just resort to impulse shopping which many of us are addicted to. So, budgeting is very useful, but unfortunately, only some have the discipline to take advantage of the benefits of budgeting and apply budgeting to their daily lives.

Math plays a crucial role in decision-making in society and without basic math skills you severely handicap yourself and your lifestyle.

Humans should use math to create budgets, calculate expenses, track savings, understand interest rates, manage loans, and plan for retirement.

Consumer math-based decisions are important in comparing prices, discounts, price per pound, product durability, and evaluating the best value for the money.

In health care, math is used in medical research, drug dosage calculations, analyzing medical data, understanding disease patterns, and developing treatment plans.

When traveling, math is used in planning routes, calculating distances, estimating travel times, and optimizing transportation systems to facilitate efficient movement of humans and goods.

Technology and engineering would not exist without math which is used in designing structures and developing software and hardware. Computers and the internet which are so dominant in our lives would not be possible without math.

Sports and gaming analytics heavily rely on math models to analyze player performance, game strategies, probabilities, and designing fair games with predictable outcomes.

In politics and elections, mathematics plays a role in the analysis of voting patterns, opinion polls, and gerrymandering of congressional districts.

Risk assessment math is vital in insurance, finance, and investment. Math is used to assess and manage risks, determine premiums, and evaluate potential returns.

Governments use math models to analyze data and make informed decisions about economic policies, social programs, and public health initiatives.

Math helps us to better understand climate, pollution levels, and ecosystem dynamics, helping to develop sustainable practices and policies.

In education, math is the foundation of a variety of academic disciplines and helps develop logical thinking, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Meteorologists use math models and simulations to predict weather patterns and provide weather forecasts.

In business and economics, math is used for financial analysis, market research, inventory management, pricing strategies, and forecasting sales.

Architects and designers use math to create structurally sound and aesthetically pleasing buildings and products.

Math is crucial in scheduling our time efficiently and effectively. Time management is essential for personal and professional success, and math provides the tools and techniques necessary to optimize our schedules. Being efficient basically means not wasting time, energy, effort, resources, and money in life.

Math helps us to quantify time in measurable units like seconds, minutes, hours, days, etc. This allows us to understand the duration of tasks and events, making it easier to allocate time appropriately.

Using mathematical methods such as prioritization matrices or decision trees, we can objectively evaluate tasks based on their importance and urgency. This permits an appropriate focus on the most critical activities.

Math leads to more realistic scheduling by assisting in the estimation of how much time different tasks may take to complete. A good estimate helps prevent overcommitting or underestimating the time needed, leading to more realistic scheduling.

Math can divide your day into time blocs for different activities. By allocating specific time periods to various tasks a structured and organized schedule is possible which enhances productivity and minimizes distractions.

Math optimization techniques can find the best schedules that maximize productivity within the realistic constraints such as limited resources or deadlines.

Insights into personal habits and productivity levels can identify areas for improvement and make informed decisions to optimize personal time management.

Math helps in synchronizing and coordinating group activities such as scheduling meetings or coordinating tasks in a team project.

Math is essential for handling time zone differences, calculating travel times, and coordinating schedules across different locations nationally and internationally.

Most important of all, science could not exist without math. The scientific progress of centuries with new valuable discoveries would cease and our growing knowledge about the universe would cease with it.

Without math, modern society would disintegrate, and with it, most of civilized life in this world. Take math out of language and we would soon return to a world filled with beliefs in superstitions, good and evil spirits that thank goodness no longer influence our lives to a significant extent.

Humanity as we know it would probably be lost without math.

Image: Danny/AcidWashPhotography, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0