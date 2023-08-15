Four weird U.S. drinking laws

Did you know that 213.2 million adults reported drinking alcohol at some time in their lives? That works out to 84% of people 18 and older, according to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

While it may not surprise you that so many people have used alcohol at some point, you might be taken aback by some of the drinking-related laws and policies on the books in various U.S. states. Yes, there are some strange drinking laws worldwide, but you don’t have to leave domestic soil to find head-scratching examples of regulations.

Keep reading to learn about four drinking laws across the good old U.S. of A.

1. Massachusetts Doesn’t Have a Happy Hour

Massachusetts is among the few U.S. states to have no happy hour. As part of a strategy to discourage people from driving drunk, the state prohibited low-cost alcohol promotions in 1984.

So, if you're from a state where it's customary for alcohol establishments to offer special deals that include low-cost drinks at certain times of the day, you're in for a surprise if you head to the Bay State. While some have challenged the no-happy-hour status quo over the years, none of these efforts have gained much traction. There’s still no happy hour in Massachusetts.

It’s also worth noting that grocery stores in the state can only sell alcoholic beverages during specific time frames, so it’s best to call ahead to avoid disappointment.

2. Drinking While Driving Not Illegal in Mississippi

While drinking and driving isn’t encouraged in Mississippi, it isn’t against the law either. Considering the risks of being inebriated when operating a car, it would seem like not drinking and driving would be old-fashioned common sense.

But you can have an open container in your moving car in Mississippi. You can also legally drink your beer or some other alcoholic beverage if your blood alcohol content remains south of the .08 legal limit. The legal limits for commercial drivers and minors (under 21 years old) are .04% and .02%, respectively. Instead of trying to toe the line and stay just below the legal limit, however, it’s best not to drink and drive.

3. Alaska Requires Sobriety on Election Day

Alaska bans the sale of alcohol on election day until the polls close. It’s one way to encourage as many people as possible to vote. In addition to prohibiting alcohol sales on election day, it’s illegal in the state to be inebriated at any establishment that sells alcohol. It’s also against the law for bars to sell alcohol at a reduced rate unless it is applicable all week.

4. No Last Call in Nevada

Are you used to bar-hopping on the weekend? If so, you might be frustrated if the bar you’re at announces the last call in the early morning hours. But you won’t have to worry about any such thing in Nevada. The state doesn’t have a last call. Bars are permitted to remain open 24 hours a day, and many facilities take full advantage of this leniency. The state also allows the sale of alcoholic beverages in convenience stores or grocery stores, and there are no prohibitions on open containers in the Silver State.

These are some odd laws relating to alcohol that you’ll find in the U.S. If you live in or visit any of these states, it’s essential to understand the alcohol laws. It’s all the more important if you operate an establishment that sells alcoholic beverages. Running afoul of the law can bring dire consequences, even if the violations are inadvertent.

That’s why it makes sense to speak to an alcoholic beverage law attorney if your establishment sells alcohol to the public. You can get the counsel you need to make informed decisions that don’t get you in trouble.

Image: Pickpik