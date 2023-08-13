Leftists say Joe Biden merely assisted Hunter’s ‘illusion’ of influence

According to those leftists who seem okay with having Biden at the head of the 2024 Democrat party ticket, Joe Biden is just a friendly guy who did nothing more than say “hi” to people. It was Hunter who was selling an “illusion” that his clients were buying access to Joe Biden. And if you believe that, I’ve got a bridge in Ukraine to sell you that –honest!—hasn’t had any damage from Russian shelling. At least, that’s according to Rep. Dan Goldman (D-CA).

Before getting to Goldman’s novel interpretation of what’s been going on with Joe and Hunter Biden, a little history:

While Vice President, Joe often took Hunter with him on official trips. On those same trips, we know that Hunter met rich people who were corrupt or had ties to our geopolitical opponents. They looked at this guy with no discernable skills and a long history of raging addictions and decided that they wanted to give him tens of millions of dollars.

Then, tens of millions of dollars that Hunter Biden received got spread throughout the Biden family’s bank accounts. Hunter’s laptop shows him complaining that he was forced to fund the whole family. And we know at least one major deal required 10% for the Big Guy, someone his business associates have identified as Joe Biden himself.

Then, on almost two dozen occasions, when Hunter was having meetings with these fabulously wealthy people connected to corrupt governments or to governments of countries that are America’s geopolitical opponents, Joe just happened to call in, and Hunter couldn’t resist putting Joe on the speaker to talk about such scintillating topics as the weather.

Then there’s Burisma. We learned recently that a confidential informant reported that Burisma’s head said that, despite Hunter being dumber than a dog, he was worth the $83,000 a month Burisma paid him because that got the company access to Joe Biden and the protection Joe could provide them against potential legal problems. Joe Biden later proudly boasted how he used the threat of withholding American funds to get fired the same Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

In sum, Hunter Biden was a man without any useful skills and with multiple high-risk behaviors. Nevertheless, as his father took him around the world on Air Force Two, he managed to bring in multi-multi-multi-million-dollar contracts from corrupt or foreign-government-connected businesses. He complained that this money went, not to him, but to his family, including the infamous 10% for the Big Guy. Hunter and his company did nothing tangible for these companies. However, his father, the Vice President, called into Hunter’s meetings with representatives of these companies and ended up on the speaker so all could hear him.

Those of us with suspicious minds see a very distinct pattern: Joe Biden, while Vice President, arranged for his son to be in the right place to meet Eastern European (and other oligarchs) and Chinese businessmen tied to Xi Jinping’s government. Despite the red flags around Hunter and his overall uselessness, these same people entered into massive contracts with Hunter’s businesses, not because of what Hunter did but because it gave them an in with the Vice President of the United States (who had seemingly put Hunter in their path).

Later, to ensure that they knew they were getting their money’s worth, that same Vice President called Hunter during their meetings with Hunter. Once on the speaker, Joe didn’t haven’t to say anything compromising. It was enough that he was making it clear that he knew what Hunter was doing and was a party to those dealings.

If Hunter was scamming these investors by implying he had Joe’s ear, Hunter’s identity as Joe’s son would have been enough to seal the deal. However, when he deliberately called during meetings, Joe Biden was signaling, “What Hunter’s promising is real. I know what’s going on, and I’m here for you.”

Joe Biden seems to have been well-bought. There’s the Ukraine matter, of course, including his dumping American dollars and weapons in Ukraine, which looks even shadier thanks to this photo:

SHOCKING: Here we have then Vice President Joe Biden being briefed by Amos Hochstein before his trip to Ukraine where he threatened to withhold aid. At the time, Hochstein was in coordinating talks between Hunter Biden and Burisma.



This photo shows just how deep the… pic.twitter.com/qR8IT5fPMx — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) August 10, 2023

And when it comes to China, Biden undid every single protection Trump put in place to help American trade and control Chinese expansion. It’s impossible to know how many other of Biden’s actions resulted not from weird policy decisions but from payoffs. It’s against this background that Dan Goldman steps in to assure us that Joe Biden did nothing wrong. It’s all on Hunter, who used his family name to create the “illusion” of power:

Goldman: "The president saying hello to people when he puts them on the phone is not at all doing anything to influence any policy." pic.twitter.com/wQjDjjqX8j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2023

In the same interview, Goldman says that David Weiss’s appointment to Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden matter is proof of Joe Biden’s and Merrick Garland’s probity:

Goldman: "This is something that is routinely treated in a civil way ... not criminally ... that's why this plea deal [with Hunter Biden] has broken down, because of the threat of Trump's weaponization of the DOJ if he were to become president." pic.twitter.com/vQuoFow4ry — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2023

The opposite is true. David Weiss is the prosecutor who wanted a corrupt plea deal that he crafted to deceive the court. Moreover, his appointment as Special Counsel not only violates DOJ regulations for special prosecutors but also insulates the DOJ from congressional elections.

Rep. Goldman sounds ridiculous…until you remember that the entire Democrat establishment (politicians, bureaucrats, and the media) has his back.

Image: Dan Goldman on CNN. Twitter screen grab.