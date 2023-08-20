Leftists now claim that AI is...wait for it...

A bespectacled Person of Color™ appeared on Social Justice™ paragon Democracy Now! recently to share with the audience that artificial intelligence is — and you'll never guess what's coming next — racist!

As longtime Armageddon Prose favorite Anita Sarkeesian once noted, "when you starting learning about systems, everything is sexist. Everything is racist. Everything is homophobic. And you have to point it all out."

Social Justice™ activists love critiquing something called "systems," even when they have no idea what it means.

And A.I. certainly is a system.

Via Algorithmic Justice League, the organization this Person of Color™ on Democracy Now!, Joy Buolamwini, founded so as to cash in on the latest race hustle:

In today's world, AI systems are used to decide who gets hired, the quality of medical treatment we receive, and whether we become a suspect in a police investigation. While these tools show great promise, they can also harm vulnerable and marginalized people , and threaten civil rights. Unchecked, unregulated and, at times, unwanted, AI systems can amplify racism, sexism, ableism, and other forms of discrimination . The Algorithmic Justice League's mission is to raise awareness about the impacts of AI, equip advocates with empirical research, build the voice and choice of the most impacted communities, and galvanize researchers, policy makers, and industry practitioners to mitigate AI harms and biases. We're building a movement to shift the AI ecosystem towards equitable and accountable AI."

It's difficult to imagine how instilling ultra–race consciousness as a primary component of artificial intelligence is going to produce anything short of Third Reich–esque eugenics and/or a potential holocaust when it decides, as Social Justice™ dogma insists, that the overarching story of the world is best told as a Marxist-style eternal struggle between races, one of which being pure as the driven snow (POC) and the other being literal Satan incarnate (Caucasian).

Does any sane person want a supercomputer thinking like this guy?

Or this individual?

Even if you're a black nationalist, do you really want to outsource your propaganda to a computer in the hopes that it will forever preference your race?

Via Greek Myths & Greek Mythology:

Pandora was given a box or a jar, called "pithos" in Greek. Gods told her that the box contained special gifts from them but she was not allowed to open the box ever. Then Hermes took her to Epimetheus, brother of Prometheus, to be his wife. Prometheus had advised Epimetheus not to accept anything from the Gods, but he saw Pandora and was astonished by her beauty, thus he accepted her right away. Pandora was trying to tame her curiosity, but at the end she could not hold herself anymore; she opened the box and all the illnesses and hardships that gods had hidden in the box started coming out. Pandora was scared, because she saw all the evil spirits coming out and tried to close the box as fast as possible, closing Hope inside.

Image via Unsplash.