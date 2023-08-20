Hi Petro, Robert wants to talk about the weather in Kiev

Can it get any better than this? I guess that everything is possible in the ongoing drama about a rogue father and son who sit in important places. Now we learn that Joe and Hunter used pseudonyms à la Mitt Romney’s “Pierre Delecto” when communicating about business. Let your imagination run for a second and imagine a conference room, a speaker phone in the middle of the table, and Hunter telling his Ukrainian friends that a guy named “Robert” wants to talk about the weather in Kiev.

Here is the story of Robin, Robert, and JRB:

President Biden used at least three pseudonyms during his vice presidency to send messages to his son Hunter concerning both family and official government business — including meetings with Ukrainian leaders, emails found on the first son’s abandoned laptop show. Then-Vice President Biden emailed Hunter under the aliases ‘Robin Ware,’ ‘Robert L. Peters’ and ‘JRB Ware’ between 2014 and 2016, keeping his son abreast of scheduled talks with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Kyiv Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, among other communications The Post first revealed in 2021. The elder Biden had one of his aides, John Flynn, send his daily schedule to the private email address “Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov” at least 10 times between May 18 and June 15, 2016, copying Hunter on a May 26 message with a note about an “8.45am prep for 9am phonecall [sic] with Pres Poroshenko.”

Confused yet?

I’ve argued for some time that the Joe-Hunter scandal is not complicated at all. In other words, a son takes advantage of his family name and the father does not have the courage to tell him to get a real job. At some level, every father wants to help his son get ahead. It’s normal. At the same time, a father, who was vice president and in charge of Ukraine policy at the time, has to have the backbone to draw the line and say enough.

The media will probably say that there is still no evidence that Robin put any money in Robert’s pocket. What we do see is evidence that a former vice president, now president, was playing all kinds of games to keep his role secret in this business relationship.

What would Charlie Chan say about the Robin and Robert mystery? “Best place for skeleton is in family closet.” Or he might add that the best place for a skeleton is in a conversation about the weather in Kiev.

