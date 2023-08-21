Janet Yellen admits to consuming ‘shrooms’ while in China

My first thought when I saw the story that Janet Yellen was fed hallucinogenic mushrooms in China was, “How could you possibly tell?”

It seems to me that Yellen always looks and sounds like she is in a daze, or completely confused; in fact, the entire Biden administration could fill the cast of a remake of the coming-of-age comedy … Dazed and Confused. From The Guardian:

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen … was spotted eating the fungi [Lanmaoa asiatica mushrooms], known for being hallucinogenic, while on a visit to Beijing in July. ‘I went with this large group of people and the person who’d arranged our dinner did the ordering. There was a delicious mushroom dish I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties. I learned that later,’ she told CNN.

Hallucinogens are “psychedelic drugs that can potentially change the way people see, hear, taste, smell or feel, and also affect mood and thought.” Maybe hallucinogens explain why the media, bureaucrats, and other Democrats seem to be so confused as to what they claim to see and what is actually true. The examples are endless:

First, that rising inflation was “transitional,” as if Janet Yellen and others didn’t understand that flooding the economy with free money to buy votes and intentionally destroying industries that used natural resources to provide reasonably priced energy wouldn’t create a ripple effect.

Then, we were told that the problem was COVID and the supply chain, as if they lacked a short-term memory and couldn’t remember that inflation was low while Trump was in office with those same issues, and that inflation was below 2% when Biden took office.

What could explain how John Kirby and others throughout the Biden administration bragged about how well the Afghanistan withdrawal went if they weren’t on drugs?

Was Biden on drugs when he focused on his watch, instead of the dead and their families, as they unloaded the caskets of the thirteen military service members who died under his watch in Afghanistan?

When people throughout the Biden administration see massive amounts of illegals flowing across our border, they somehow parrot that the border is “secure” and the policies are working. It’s as if they are seeing things.

The Biden administration inherited a rapidly growing economy, yet they were so confused because they claimed they inherited an economy in collapse; or they just willingly lied with the help of a compliant, parroting media.

They see the high inflation, and that people are struggling, yet somehow they boast about Bidenomics. Confusing, wouldn’t you say?

When Trump’s tax cuts caused the economy and real wages to grow, and government revenue to rapidly increase, the media and other Democrats said that cost the government trillions; isn’t that delusional?

Whenever there are storms, floods, droughts, fires, or any climate event, they blame humans and our use of natural resources. It’s as if their mind is so shot, they don’t know that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally.

They claim somehow that politicians and bureaucrats can control temperatures, sea levels, and storms. Are drugs to blame for their evident hallucination? How else can you explain the belief that paying more in taxes and dumping money into “green” slush funds can control all the natural variables?

When a baby is growing in a mothers’s womb, and you can see their little face, and count their fingers and toes on an ultrasound … they somehow see a non-human blob?

Democrats must be on drugs if they have lost the ability to tell the difference between men and women.

The media and other Democrats must be suffering from hallucinations, because they swore Trump colluded with Russia, when he did no such thing, a fact to which they’ve now admitted.

51 former intelligence officials didn’t even examine the Hunter Bided laptop yet somehow, they saw Russian disinformation.

How else can you explain the phenomenon that most journalists will just repeat what they are told without doing research or asking questions, if not drugs?

The media, bureaucrats, and other Democrats see massive kickbacks to the Biden family and somehow can’t spot any problem.

They don’t seem to have a memory that they have always challenged elections.

Kamala must be on drugs because she thinks she sounds smart when she speaks in circles; her word salads are legendary:

Kamala Harris LOVES the Yellow School Bus! What an odd person... pic.twitter.com/lbG1UyWDcl — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 28, 2022

Biden’s statements and actions make it appear that he is always on some drug. He shakes hands with people who aren’t there, looked for a dead person at an event, and frequently can’t find his way off stage.

People should not vote for anyone who thinks big government is the solution no matter how many times socialism has failed … they may be on hallucinogens provided by China.

