Texas institution set to sever ties with ALA, supporters denigrated as ‘illiterates’

The National Review recently reported that after mounting pressure from lawmakers to parents, the Texas State Library & Archives Commission has opted not to renew its longstanding contract with the American Library Association. Of course, this elicited a flurry of derogatory remarks and memes from the left, some of which can be seen below:

Yeah, because all Texas needs is fewer libraries. Real bang up job ya did there roller-Nazi — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) August 18, 2023

(The slur “roller-Nazi” is a reference to Greg Abbott’s disability that confines him to a wheelchair.)

Texas State Library and Archives Commission to Leave American Library Association



WTF? Is Fahrenheit 451 becoming a reality in MAGAt States? Perhaps it’s time for those of us living in these states to pick a banned book and commit it to memory. 📚 https://t.co/EreqBbDEAa — Boats 🇺🇸⚓️🌊🫡 💙 🇺🇦 🐦 🖕✖️ (@deckape_1) August 19, 2023

The move to cut ties came in response to the proliferation of pornographic and pseudo-academic material making its way into school and public libraries thanks to leftist operatives, as well as the president of the ALA recently admitting that she is a “Marxist lesbian.”

Normal adults don’t think children should be sexualized and indoctrinated, weird I know!

We’ve seen “Gender Queer” with its graphic illustration of two erect men engaging in foreplay; “It’s Perfectly Normal” with its cartoon depictions of masturbating minors; and “What’s an Abortion, Anyway?” which is a cutesy children’s picture book to explain “abortion” care, but don’t worry because it’s “gender inclusive, medically accurate, and age-appropriate.”

In 2022, the ALA published a “Top 13 Most Challenged Books” list, and said this in the opening statement:

The American Library Association condemns censorship and works to defend each person's right to read under the First Amendment and ensure free access to information.

Out of the 13 books, more than half were challenged because of the “LGBTQIA+ content” — unsurprisingly, “Gender Queer” was number one.

Now, I suppose the first tweet does have a hint of truth, because the rational forces who pushed for the break from the ALA are in fact probably illiterate in queer porn; yet, we conservatives would argue that that’s a very good thing.

What is the left’s obsession with coming for children, especially children that don’t belong to them? Well, here’s your answer:

The left doesn’t reproduce in the bedroom, they indoctrinate in the classroom.



Get your kids out of government schools before they are turned against you. — SamSorbo (@thesamsorbo) August 19, 2023

How do you perpetuate your leftist philosophies if you’re an abortion-loving, homosexual, climate cultist who doesn’t have children of your own?

