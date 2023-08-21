Hyping a Hurricane Nothingburger

I'm here in San Diego, ground zero for the 'historic,' 'epic,' 'dangerous,' 'life-threatening,' Hurricane Hilary blowing up from Baja, which was slated to hit Southern California hardest over the weekend, proof that climate change is real.

What did we get?

The Media Says The Deadly Hurricane Hilary Is Reeking Havoc All Across San Diego County, Souther California, The LA River Is Out Of Control….



Meanwhile California Residents Continue To Post Their Own Videos… #Hillary #HurricaneHilary pic.twitter.com/nm4tn80HfW — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 20, 2023

Hardest rain of the day now in inland North County. Also getting pounded in Del Mar. I'm officially declaring #Hilary NOT a complete dud. Not an over performer yet, but it has lived up to at least some of its promise. Although wind here has been negligible. #sandiegoweather #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OBlkA6w0GJ — @eyesonSDskies (@eyesonsdskies) August 20, 2023

Beverly Hills, 2:20 PM - hoping we survive. Temperature a terrifying 76 degrees. No wind, no rain. I blame this on climate change. https://t.co/5Kt3vL1vae pic.twitter.com/WgSVeR8KYZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2023

Which shouldn't be surprising. The warnings contradicted all knowledge we have about hurricanes. Hurricane Hilary which formed off Baja was a Category 2 which is generally puny to start with. It slid down to Category 1 in a matter of hours. Then even more quickly it became a tropical storm, breaking up pretty quickly. Then it shifted course, taking aim at the desert instead of the cities with the more dangerous wind side aimed at the more desolate areas. And with ice cold water on our beaches coming down from Alaska, a lot of us knew that hurricanes don't have much of a chance here because they can't thrive without warm water. We've seen big hurricanes on the news before, great big Category 4s and 5s on the Gulf Coast. It didn't take a rocket scientist to know that this was not going to be anything like one of those.

But public officials and the press sure treated it as one. Gov. Gavin Newsom flew down here to be at the command center. Officials handed out sandbags and load-em-yourself sand piles. News reports showed shopkeepers boarding up windows and consumers raiding stores for supplies, Officials unleashed the emergency broadcasting mass warning system messages on Saturday night, commanding us to stay off roads and get away from downed power lines. They dispatched helicopters with loudspeakers warning the homeless to not sleep in dry riverbeds. The Navy moved its ships out to sea. The residents of the Channel Islands were ordered to evacuate. News accounts urged everyone to charge their cell phones, battery up their flashlights, gas up their cars, stock up their pantries, board their windows.

Yes, we did those many of things, anticipating blackouts. Plenty of us secretly liked this tropical storm, pulling our cars out of our garages for a free rainbath and staking our dahlia and tomato plants and setting up our rain barrels as we knew it would get dry as dust pretty quickly afterward.

But nobody was actually calling for the big one, which was mass evacuations they way they do in the Gulf states, which was something of a tell.

In their defense, maybe some people needed these kinds of warnings, given the local unfamiliarity with things like rain, which always prompts a lot of auto accidents on highways, as many drivers don't understand that when rain comes, the roads are going to be loaded with oil from car exhaust and other emissions, as well as puddles and slicks and visibility isues so there is a need to slow down. That's always been an issue. Vagrants and illegals sleeping on riverbeds has always led to casualties in every winter rainstorm, too, so warning them off was probably useful. And some desert areas did see stronger effects from the storm than us coastals, though there have been no reported deaths or destruction.

But it seems there was a lot of overkill here, and while overkill is nowhere near as bad as the failures to warn that we saw in Maui, it is a sign that maybe we've got a government that's a little too big and fond of jerking the population around and is looking for ways to make itself useful.

And there's an inherent risk with it, too, as Mickey Kaus notes:

So far (could get worse) the disaster authorities have not done their credibility any favors with urgent buzzing emergency messages on everyone's cell phones telling them not to drive anywhere--advice that seems (again, so far) to have been decisively unjustified. https://t.co/5KaVDd71tj — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) August 21, 2023

Yeah, it's a credibility killer. What happens when there's a real hurricane and nobody believes the warnings? In the past, they have done an excellent job evacuating mass numbers of people during wildfires, so it's disheartening to see them fall down on the job now. Yes, hurricanes are hard to predict, but they need to refine and polish this part of the game so they don't overcall things, particularly when people can put two and two together based on other info.

What's more, this is starting to emerge as a pattern. Aren't these governmentos the same people who warned us of all the dangers of COVID and the need for lockdowns? A recent study showed that that kind of overreaction did more harm than good.

Might this overkill be some kind of dress rehearsal for what really excites them which is global warming and the scattered calls for climate lockdowns? I suspect this may be the case. They're always up to no good here, and maybe they didn't care that they were overcalling it on the hurricane watch. They just wanted to try out the machinery so they could do bigger things on climate.

In any case, no major foul being overprepared and overcalling it, much better that than undercalling it as happened in Hawaii. But these guys seemed awfully exuberant in their hype of what ended up a largely minor rainstorm. That needs to be watched.

