Go ahead, make my day

Fresh from his triumphant appearance/chat with Tucker Carlson, Republican presidential candidate President Donald J. Trump continued to dominate the news last night as he graciously surrendered to authorities in Atlanta, Georgia following charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

After having his mugshot/campaign photo taken and posting bond, Trump was free to leave and continue his campaign for president.

Always forging new paths, the Trump indictment was a first for any president.



Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, President (sic) Joe R. Biden (D)'s campaign/mug shot photo from numerous charges of alleged bribery and other alleged high crimes and misdemeanors has mysteriously not been released. Yet.

Wait for it.

Biden, father and son, might be indicted soon.

Stay tuned — more to come.

It will definitely make your day! Uh...campaign season.