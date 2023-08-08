Getting it gooder and harder in the San Francisco Bay Area

In the San Francisco Bay Area, we are seeing a lot of social media videos, both homebrew and news reports, of people responding to the breakdown of law and order with heartrending stories about what a nightmare they live in.

Here's the crying woman who was assaulted by a drug-addled bum as she carried groceries, scared to death to leave her house after dark:

This is what it’s like living in blue cities. And if you voted for this, you get what you vote for. pic.twitter.com/RRbxumet5N — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 7, 2023

While the breakdown of law and order affects single white women, don't think it doesn't affect anyone else. Fact is, blacks and minorities are the hardest hit. It would be fascinating to see the New York Times finally have a story to hang on to that famous knee-jerk headline interpretation of events any time anything negative happens.

"I can't take it anymore. I was too scared to leave my house," says Kristin Cook, moving out of #Oakland

"We're pretty much just sitting targets," says Laurel Ace Hardware's Troy Welch. Hear from Oakland's residents what they say is untenable crime & what the city & police say pic.twitter.com/3ZRGERKMnx — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) August 8, 2023

Multiple people have told me they're considering moving back to Hong Kong after being in San Francisco happily for decades.



When people would rather take their chances with the CCP than live in SF, you know our current approach, being a crime magnet, is devastating. — Boom 💥 (@MakeSFSafe) August 7, 2023

Imagine that -- preferring to take one's chances with the Chicom rulers instead of the lawless chaos of San Francisco. It certainly affirms writer Robert Young Pelton's observation that the foremost human right is personal security.

The sense of doom and misery is all over, rolling in in daily reports, -- not only can one not walk out at night in either San Francisco, or Oakland, one can't walk out and around in the waterspanning transport beneath the two cities either:

BART is broken.



The cars are filled with addicts and many people, particularly women, are afraid to ride. It’s an unfortunate truth.



BART is central to any recovery in San Francisco.



The extremists who run BART don’t care that people hang out and use on the trains and that… — Dan S. Johnson (@DanJohnsonCRE) August 8, 2023

The tales of misery continue and continue.

You just described pretty much all of SF. I was with a group of 4 women and we were walking from our restaurant to the movie theatre downtown. The whole way through there was a line of addicts shooting up in front of us. We did not feel safe at all. — Mariane Bekker (@marianebekker) August 8, 2023

Welcome to San Francisco 🚀 pic.twitter.com/T2j84saeFj — Sam 🇺🇸 | 🦅 | 📡 (@Rudio1John) July 30, 2023

The Globalists are only interested in power. Control is power. We have all noticed lately that cash is harder to use. Merchants don’t accept it or don’t have change.



It made me realize that the DA’s who don’t prosecute crime anymore are helping drive merchants away from using… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 8, 2023

City officials, such as San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, as well as now-ousted district attorney Chesa Boudin, pretty well are in denial about a problem. Breed says it's bad press, while Boudin said it was all in people's heads, pulling out a data salad to "prove" that crime was not so bad and claiming that feeling unsafe was only a "feeling." What an insult to the young woman who was assaulted by the vicious foul-mouthed bum outside the grocery store.

Others, such as San Francisco wokester supervisor Hillary Ronen, claim the mayhem and chaos and insecurity is "a national problem" so the city's ruling class can't be held accountable.

Still others say the solution is more money for homeless "programs" including more shelter space:

California has a drug addiction problem disguised as a homelessness problem



54% of homeless people in SF decline shelter when offered



San Diego recently passed an encampment ban to finally tackle the problemhttps://t.co/Z8k9NM2Lbx — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) August 8, 2023

But there's no question it's about city leadership. In the non-city run Presidio park area, which is administered by the federal authorities, things are different:

Excellent reminder that with different leadership things are not that bad.



Federal lands that our local politicians can't control seem to run okay.



This is where Myrna Melgar goes to escape her own leadership. https://t.co/ER4sxG6AKW — Todd Davis (@96hoya) August 7, 2023

The astonishing thing here though, is that we never see the city shift from left to right, and very rarely do we ever see voter holding anyone accountable.

The first white young woman in the TikTok video, based on what's been written by others in the comments section, apparently votes progressive will continue to do so.

I can't tell how the distressed black Oakland woman seeking to flee plans to vote, and it's possible she may vote differently than most black voters in Oakland have in the past, but black voters in general are the progressive bloc's most reliable voter base, and that's countrywide. Odds are higher that she won't change the way she votes when she finds safe haven elsewhere.

When we talk about a broken political system, it may be that people who are unable to change their voting patterns no matter what happens to them, even if they are driven out of their cities or terrified of going out at night, may be what makes it broken. The one instance of change that we did see -- the ouster of Boudin a couple years ago --- was driven by Asian voters in a small turnout election, where a liberal alternative was available, and Silicon Valley money was behind the effort.

Maybe the only way for anything to change in the city is for a law-and-order progressive, or at least someone who can fool the public long enough that that is what he or she is, until she can get into office. New York's Eric Adams got in this way -- and he hasn't made things much better. That, too, creates a looping broken system.

Anything that can't go on, though, won't. For decades, shareholders and board member in companies refused to rock the boat -- but somehow that eventually changed, and perhaps that dynamic may repeat in the Bay Area's failed blue cities. Maybe it is a very long, extended process and we are still upstream of the falls.

But that it doesn't happen with significant speed is a political paradox that voters cannot hold their elected officials accountable and demand results by voting them out. They just make TikTok videos to complain about the mayhem, or else just flee the city, their progressive voting patterns intact.

It cries out for some kind of real sociological study as to why this strange dynamic is happening -- whether the videos suggest change in the air, or just more of the same complacency and paralysis and satisfaction with failed solutions. Right now, I don't know the answer to this, but you can bet a lot of people are beating their brains out on the political to find out exactly why.

Image: Twitter screen shot