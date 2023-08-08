Elites attacking agriculture again: Let them eat bugs!

Special presidential envoy for climate John ("Effing") Kerry recently took time out from flying around the globe in his private jet to warn the world that climate change cannot be conquered without first dramatically reducing the agriculture sector's emissions. Kerry asserted that agriculture production alone creates roughly 33% of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions and argued that reducing those emissions must be "front and center" in the quest to defeat global warming.

Giving the keynote address at the Department of Agriculture's "AIM for Climate Summit" on August 2, Lurch the former secretary of state said:

A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world. We can't get to net-zero, we don't get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here the depths of this mission.

Kerry added that "lives depend" on our ability to lower agricultural emissions.

That's simply not true. In progressives' parlance, it's "disinformation." Or, as Trump might say, "fake news." Actually, lives depend on people having enough food to eat. Dramatically reducing the number of farms — or otherwise making it vastly harder for farmers to be productive — is the dumbest and worst thing we could do at this point.

But elites like Kerry, who ironically came into wealth by marrying the heir to the Heinz ketchup fortune, have no compunction about putting everyone but themselves on starvation diets. "Let them eat bugs," they say. Maybe we could smother them in ketchup.

Kerry wasn't the only noted climate change alarmist bloviating of late. Vice President Kamala Harris recently called on the U.S. to "reduce population" in an effort to combat climate change. Let's start with you and Mr. Kerry, Kamala, okay? But wait, according to the White House, the vice president meant to say "reduce pollution," which is different. (Kind of. Maybe. Though many climate alarmists fervently believe there are too many CO2-emitting people on Earth.) So Kamala Harris misspoke? Hard to believe! She's usually so articulate!

Plants thrive on CO2 and absorb a staggering amount of it while releasing oxygen. But, as usual, these global warming–mongers refuse to acknowledge that the world is significantly greener because of additional CO2. And a greener world can produce more food — which is better for wildlife, people, and the planet as a whole. Not to mention tomato production, John.

We are growing more food on the same amount of land than we ever have before. Yet our leaders, such as Macron, Trudeau, Rutte, Harris, and Kerry, don't like that. What does that tell us?

In places like Minnesota, the Democrat party is officially referred to as the DFL, or Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. Note to Dems: whereas John Kerry used to drop "eff-bombs," you might just wanna drop the "F" from DFL. False advertising, you know.

Lastly, and to paraphrase John Kerry, I hope all of us here understand the depths of our mission.

That is to unequivocally — and permanently — reclaim our rights, our freedoms, our heritage, and our countries...from the virtue-signaling but self-serving elites who would ever so gently enslave us.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.