An attempt to troll American Thinker spectacularly backfires

Truth is stranger than fiction, and a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat out of New York may just be American Thinker’s greatest social media ally to date.

A couple of days back, I came across IndictMints, a new confectionary venture based out of Manhattan — I hesitate to use the word “business” because it appears that the lefty proprietors have yet to procure a New York license. The product? Monetized Trump Derangement Syndrome in the form of pricey mints. I ended up penning a blog on it, and then … this happened:

A heartfelt thank you to @americaliv1 @AmericanThinker and the extended right wing echo chamber of insanity for promoting our overpriced mints. Your free press is helping finance the work of grassroots progressives in 🍑 and the rest of 🇺🇸.🗽 https://t.co/wc0pJWtmwj — Indictmints (@indictmints) August 21, 2023

Notice the views, which at the time I’m writing this blog, is nearing 22,000. Mind you, IndictMints has 143 followers, which is a whopping three more than it did before “free press” but nonetheless. Now, American Thinker has nearly 50,000 organically-acquired followers, and when we post, we’re lucky if we break 500 views; see the screenshots below of four recent and consecutive posts, and look at the engagement: zero comments, a handful of reposts, and very low reach, which can be seen by the bar graph icon.

Furthermore, it seems as though the lone account that “quoted” the IndictMint post, is one of the individuals behind the venture; it’s not even a genuine interaction with a separate user!

Imagine waking up and, needing to fill some online content quota, writing a hate-filled blog about mints. M I N T S. 🍬🤩 https://t.co/edLwoKy6pF — Blue “🌊” Moreno (@truebluemoreno) August 21, 2023

So American Thinker can actually “go viral,” but only when some nameless leftist with almost no online presence reposts our work? As any lawyer understands, circumstantial evidence can still lead to a conviction, and this, by my estimation, is circumstantial evidence of an existing and targeted shadowban. Does Elon know?

Now, I try to be a polite person, so I made sure to thank IndictMints in return, because he gave us far more “free press” than we could ever give him.

