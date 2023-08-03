A back-to-school warning

Parents of children going back to school -- be warned! Your kids will continue to learn Marxist critical theories, hypersexualization, anti-American propaganda, social justice advocacy, and hatred of Whites. They will be taught to hate themselves, others, and their country.

You’d think that with all the legislation passed around the country to curtail this insidious pedagogy, parents could be more assured that teachers would get back to academics. Unfortunately, there is an abundance of evidence that teachers and administrators will continue to indoctrinate children by finding ways to get around the new laws.

In fact, when the battle over Critical Race Theory emerged two years ago, over 5000 teachers across the country signed a pledge initiated by the Zinn Education Project saying, “We, the undersigned educators, refuse to lie to young people about U.S. history and current events -- regardless of the law.” Accompanying the pledge is a statement that reads, “The major institutions and systems of our country are deeply infected with anti-Blackness and its intersection with other forms of oppression. To not acknowledge this and help students understand the roots of U.S. racism is to deceive them.” The Zinn Education Project provides training and materials to schools based on Howard Zinn’s controversial book A People’s History of the United States. In 2019, Dr. Mary Grabar published a book titled Debunking Howard Zinn wherein she identifies Zinn as a communist and provides evidence to expose the lies in his rewrite of American history.

Another example of school officials evading the law is found in a South Carolina law prohibiting the use of state funds to teach tenets of Critical Race Theory. Many South Carolina school districts skirted the law by using federal COVID relief money to continue implementing Culturally Relevant Pedagogy, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Social Emotional Learning, which are all conduits for Marxist critical theories.

Other tried and true ways to equivocate the law are also being implemented. Just as nearly every state in the nation rebranded their Common Core standards a decade ago to sidestep pushback from lawmakers and parents, an Idaho principal and district instructional coach said they would merely rebrand Social Emotional Learning as “behavior adaptations,” and “mental health curriculum.”

Moreover, many districts around the country are doubling down on grooming children into believing they are a gender contrary to their biological sex. Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi brazenly said he will not “openly out any student because of one law.” It appears school officials will not only continue to influence children to reconsider their biological sex, but they will continue to do it behind the backs of parents.

There is a ray of hope in California’s Chino Valley Unified School District, where parents recently applauded the removal of California School Superintendent Tony Thurmond from its school-board meeting. Thurmond spoke in opposition to a proposed local school-district policy “to require teachers to notify parents of students that identify as transgender.” Even in very liberal California, parents object to indoctrination and local districts are stepping up to regain control of their classrooms despite pressure from state government to push their anti-parent policies.

Parents need to be aware of what is happening in government schools with their tax dollars. Parents should start by watching the groundbreaking documentary Truth & Lies in American Education (for which the author acted as executive producer). to become fully informed of the array of dangerous philosophies children are taught. Then they can connect with others in their community to fight this battle for the minds of children. It ultimately is a battle of good versus evil.

Parents’ first line of defense should be to protect their children. The toxic agenda in government schools is tantamount to child abuse. Once children are safe, we must work together to protect our countries’ freedom. If we don’t stop the indoctrination of children, we will lose our very freedom. As Abraham Lincoln said, “The philosophy of the school room for one generation is the philosophy of the government of the next.”

Sheri Few is the Founder and President of United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) whose mission is to end the US Department of Education and all federal education mandates. USPIE has established 20 state chapters and is growing rapidly amid the national outcry from parents who want to regain control of their children’s education. Few is a nationally recognized leader on education policy and is often quoted in conservative media. Few has spent much of the last year exposing critical race theory and serving as Executive Producer for the new documentary film titled “Truth & Lies in American Education.”

