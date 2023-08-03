Who is Jack Smith? Using his name and the word 'integrity' in the same sentence is an oxymoron

Jack Smith was in charge of the public integrity section of the Justice Department during five of the Obama-Biden years, which was a massively corrupt administration. He must have had blinders on.

He was there when Lois Lerner and the IRS corruptly targeted Obama's opponents, who wanted smaller government and lower taxes. Lerner violated their Constitutional rights to free speech and freedom of association with her targeted harassment. Then she lied to Congress and destroyed evidence. She clearly obstructed justice. Yet she, nor no one else surrounding her were ever charged and Lerner went off to retire at her beltway mansion.

Smith also clearly had to know that Hillary Clinton mishandled classified documents, destroyed evidence, and collected money from all sorts of foreign and domestic sources for pay-to-play access yet neither she, nor no one else who supported her, were ever charged.

Obama and his wingman, Department of Justice chief Eric Holder, withheld documents from Congress for years on the gun-running scandal known as " Operation Fast and Furious ." Holder committed perjury. The two of them clearly obstructed justice. Yet somehow, Smith never charged them with anything.

People throughout the Obama-Biden administration illegally spied on a huge number of Americans. They withheld this evidence until after they left office. Yet somehow, no one was charged.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper lied to Congress about the illegal spying but he was never charged, either.

CIA Direcot John Brennan had his staff illegally spy on U.S. senators and then lied to them about it. Yet he, nor his staff members were never charged.

CIA Director John O. Brennan has apologized to leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee after an agency investigation determined that its employees improperly searched computers used by committee staff

And people, including Jack Smith, throughout the Obama-Biden administration, along with the media, knew that Hunter was a drug addict getting paid by the corrupt company Burisma but did nothing about it. They didn't even care when Biden blackmailed Ukraine that he would withhold one billion taxpayer dollars if they didn't fire the prosecutor.

No matter how many times Biden interfered in elections, by lying that he never talked to Hunter about his business relationships and that no one in his family made money overseas, the media stayed quiet. All they cared about was destroying Trump.

It appears that Jack Smith thought his job was to stay quiet about Democrat corruption, too.

One DOJ Official Could Have Stopped Biden Family Crime Racket Years Ago: Jack Smith As head of DOJs Public Integrity Section from 2010 until 2015, the now Special Counsel was responsible for investigating corruption among government officials and their associates. Why not the Bidens? And despite Psaki’s spin, State Department officials soon after expressed concern about the “perception of a conflict of interest,” even taking those concerns to Vice President Joe Biden’s office in early 2015.