Who is Jack Smith? Using his name and the word 'integrity' in the same sentence is an oxymoron
Jack Smith was in charge of the public integrity section of the Justice Department during five of the Obama-Biden years, which was a massively corrupt administration. He must have had blinders on.
CIA Director John O. Brennan has apologized to leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee after an agency investigation determined that its employees improperly searched computers used by committee staff
One DOJ Official Could Have Stopped Biden Family Crime Racket Years Ago: Jack Smith
As head of DOJs Public Integrity Section from 2010 until 2015, the now Special Counsel was responsible for investigating corruption among government officials and their associates. Why not the Bidens?And despite Psaki’s spin, State Department officials soon after expressed concern about the “perception of a conflict of interest,” even taking those concerns to Vice President Joe Biden’s office in early 2015.
But one person in official Washington seemed uninterested in the shady deal between a corrupt international gas company operating in a notoriously unstable country and America’s most troubled nepo-baby:
Jack Smith.
Smith—appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last year to take over DOJs dual investigations into Donald Trump for alleged mishandling of classified documents and the events of January 6—was named chief of the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section, or PIN, in August 2010.
Operating within the criminal division, PIN maintains broad purview over public corruption investigations on the federal, state, and local level including cases tied to “a government official…or someone associated with such an official,” according to the office’s annual report.
There is also this problem with the cases he did prosecute:
Among his most notable corruption cases, Smith – who was tapped by equally evil Attorney General Merrick Garland – was overturned unanimously in the Supreme Court.
Smith prosecuted the former Republican governor of Virginia, Bob McDonnell. The U.S. Supreme Court later overturned the case in a unanimous 8-0 decision. The Court observed that “there is no doubt that this case is distasteful; it may be worse than that. But our concern is not with tawdry tales of Ferraris, Rolexes, and ball gowns. It is instead with the broader legal implications of the Government’s boundless interpretation of the federal bribery statute.”
In 2016, the DNC and Hillary committed massive fraud by paying over $10 million to a foreign national to create a fictitious document to destroy Donald Trump to intentionally interfere in an election. Yet they were not charged.
Many people in the Justice Department committed felonies by lying to the FISA court, in order to interfere in the election, as they illegally spied on people surrounding Trump, yet they are still free. They are clearly above the law.
Many Democrats challenged the 2016 election and the electors. There were violent riots throughout the U.S. because Trump won. Yet we didn't have endless hearings or people saying that was a threat to Democracy.
Hillary and others denied for years that Trump won the 2016 election and went around saying he was an illegitimate president yet somehow she hasn't been charged.
The media, Adam Schiff, and others continually lied and targeted Trump for destruction about the fake conspiracy that he colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, yet no one cares.
In 2020, the media, Justice Department, media outlets, Joe Biden, 51 former intelligence officials, and others colluded to lie to the public that the true story in the New York Post about the Biden family corruption looked like Russian disinformation to hide the truth from the public. This was massive election interference yet no one has been charged.
Mark Zuckerburg spent $400 million to interfere in state elections in 2020. He was accused of fraud in Wisconsin. Yet we are told the lie by the media and other Democrats that the 2020 election was clean. They say this even though they know many states circumvented their own election laws, supposedly because of COVID.
But Trump is essentially being charged by Jack Smith for questioning election results.
Isn't it time for the media and others to demand that anyone who ever challenged elections and denied they lost to be charged with crimes since they say that we should have equal treatment under the law and that no one is above the law?
The reason Trump has been targeted for destruction for over seven years with endless investigations and charges by most of the media, many federal bureaucrats, Democrats, and several Republicans is because he is an outsider who wants to give the power, freedom, and money back to the people where it belongs. The Deep State can't stand someone who wants to usurp their power over the people.
Basically Trump has been charged because prosecutors don't agree with what he says and don't like and support him.
That is a quick way to destroy the greatest and most generous country that ever existed.
In 1985, Sol Wachtler, then the chief justice of New York’s Supreme Court said, “Any good prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich.”
Republicans should remember that if the cabal is able to get rid of Trump they will move towards other Republicans no matter how much they have to lie. The WaPo has never endorsed a Republican for president and the NYT has not since Eisenhower, no matter how corrupt and incompetent the Democrat is.
Image: Screen shot from CBS News video, via YouTube