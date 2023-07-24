You don't have to play if you don't like the anthem

Once again, we have athletes making fools of themselves.

The latest episode from the ingrates comes from the Women's World Cup soccer match.

For the record, I am not a big soccer fan but it's always nice to cheer for the home team. In my case, it's the nice country that adopted my family years ago. In the case of these young women, it's the country that gave them this opportunity.

Enter the fools and here is the story

The US Women’s National Soccer team was victorious in its opening match of the 2023 FIFA World Cup — but they’re not winners to fans left fuming after the most of the athletes stayed silent during the national anthem. Before the reigning women’s World Cup champion team went on to crush newcomer Vietnam 3-0, many of the players stood quietly as the “Star Spangled Banner” blared through New Zealand’s Eden Park arena. “Can someone teach [the United States Women’s Soccer team] the words to the ‘Star Spangled Banner’?” Their silence was deafening,” one person quipped.

My guess is that this is more than not knowing the words.

I don't know all the words to the anthem but you can do better than go mute. You can say "oh, say can you see" and you can definitely say with passion the line about "the land of the free and the home of the brave."

I think that it's cool these days among the young to knock the U.S.

Yet, the reality is that none of these girls would survive a day living anywhere else. Where would they get the training and development that they get here? Furthermore, what other country would tolerate such disrespect for their anthem?

Once again, the fools and the ingrates go woke on us. I would not be surprised if the folks back home give these young women the Disney treatment and turn off the T.V. Why wake up at some odd hour to watch a bunch of athletes who are so full of themselves?

In the meantime, there are a billion of young women around the world who’d like to learn this same anthem in a heartbeat and trade places with them. I bet a few of them live in Vietnam.