California scheming...

If you liked the coronavirus lockdowns, you’ll love the coming climate lockdowns.

Leftists sure liked the former, noting that animals reclaimed some urban areas and the skies were clearer and bluer. Government pandemic policies forced millions of Americans to work from home, and this could become the permanent norm if special carbon taxes are put in place.

Such taxes will almost certainly be imposed on companies and individuals alike in the near future, though certain companies—and individuals—favored by our elite rulers may be exempted from them.

Drive to work in a car? You are subject to special taxes. Travel by plane? Ditto. Moreover, your children will be impacted by climate lockdowns, too. For example, schools may frequently impose online only school days. In the U.S., California-style rolling blackouts will become the norm across the fruited plain due to failed green energy policies.

With the abolition of “fossil fuels” and nuclear power, consumers will be prevented from purchasing new gasoline-powered cars, lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and chainsaws. Nor will many soon be able to obtain or afford gas stoves, water heaters, and air-conditioners. California will ban the sale of gasoline cars in less than 13 years, because, you know, the internal combustion engine is E-V-I-L. Despite the fact that it has arguably led to more freedom and prosperity than any other invention in the history of the world.

Thanks to technological innovations, deaths from natural disasters have fallen by two-thirds over the past five decades, and fewer people are dying form extreme heat and cold than ever before, yet elites insist that climate change is the “biggest threat modern humans have ever faced.” Arbitrarily—and quickly-- abandoning the fuels, methods, ideologies, and economic systems that brought us such prosperity and safety is insane.

But climate lockdowns are very likely coming, whether you and I like it or not.

Predictably, California will likely lead the way in the U.S. The formerly Golden State has already banned the manufacture and sale of gas furnaces and water heaters by 2030…and gasoline-powered automobiles by 2035. You can bet climate lockdowns are next.

Welcome to the Hotel California. You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave (your domicile).

Too late will come the realization: we are all just prisoners here, of our own device.

Image: Linnaea Mallette, Public Domain Pictures // CC0 public domain