Why the Democrats' call to ‘save our democracy’ is a lie

One of the rallying calls from the Marxist leftists and Democratic leadership (but then, I repeat myself) is: “We must save our democracy.” The veiled hint is that MAGA and Trump supporters, conservatives in general, and overall decent citizens are trying to take away ‘Our Democracy.’ Note one thing: they never define that democracy.

Examples: From his website, “. . . Chuck Schumer has never backed down in the fight to save our democracy.” (Emphasis mine.). In 2021, our paragon truth-seeker Adam Schiff introduced H.R.5314 - Protecting Our Democracy Act, which is nothing more than a tool to tie Trump’s hands if he does win in 2024 and probably will be ignored if he loses.

The term “Saving Our Democracy” has become the left’s rallying call to gin up their base to vote to ensure the evil, fascist, Nazi, transphobe haters on the right never win an election again. Their tool is using opinion words—such as deeming Christians as “domestic terrorists”—without providing any proof. We’ve seen this corruption in common words such as diversity, inclusion, fairness, hatred, and now “woman.”

“Democracy” is one of those words. The sheeple on the left bleat and get in line at a threat that doesn’t exist—because it cannot exist. But truth never impedes a leftist.

Image: AI’s attempt to show people lining up to vote. Pixlr AI.

American Thinker readers are already clear on the point that we are a constitutional republic and not a democracy. Direct democratic voting on issues is rare and is not how our laws are made. In my state, we have ballot referenda on a narrow range of issues, such as changes to the state constitution (citizens must vote on that, or we’d have legislators voting on their own power). For nearly all other issues, our elected representatives pass laws.

So then, why do I call “Our Democracy” a lie? Because what the left is not telling us is that “our” word means “their” democracy and not that of Americans. “Our Democracy” is the power of the Deep State and Swamp, effectuated, often brutally, by the administrative state. When Schumer uses the term, he means “his” democracy and that of his fellow travelers.

Democrat party voters naively vote to protect something directly harmful to them. The Deep State hides behind this power. The cry to ‘save’ our democracy is, in fact, another way to say, “be sure Trump does not win in 2024.”

“Our Democracy” today means ginning mobs to show up to riot or otherwise shut down the free speech of those they oppose; to use the violent wing of the LGBT+ community to physically threaten and attack Riley Gaines at a speech, where she had to be locked down for three hours until the danger passed; and to misrepresent what SCOTUS did on recent rulings. Always, the mob is roused by falsely framing facts.

Paul Krause’s American Thinker article Friday sums it up nicely:

Democracy is simply a magical abracadabra word, having now taken on sacred and mystical feeling, to be utilized as a bludgeoning force of bloviated rhetoric to legitimize their totalitarian impulses and policies.

The left is deathly afraid of a second Trump term because he is the only person they see as a true threat to their embedded and incestuous administrative structure, which deliberately works to enrich them (both power and wealth) and to help usher us all into a globalist, one-world system. Trump is the only person who has a chance—albeit a slim one—to stop them.

I propose that if the left is really for “democracy,” let’s give it to them. To quote H.L. Mencken, “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” To do that, we need to use Saul Alinsky’s rule four: Make them live up to their words.

Let’s call for a democratic national referendum vote on the following topics:

Abortion

Fully intact males identified as “trans women” sharing lockers and showers with biological females of any age.

Same for “trans women” competing with women in sports, which violates Title IX’s intended purpose of protecting women.

School curricula that indoctrinate our kids in trans and CRT theology while failing to teach the academic basics for life success.

Prohibiting schools from discussing any gender-related topics with pre-pubescent children.

Guarantying full parental rights to be involved in all health-related issues for their children, including discussions about gender “transition.”

Banning “transition” surgery before the age of 18.

Closing the borders and moving to an enforced method of immigration.

And that’s just for starters.

I guarantee the leftists would not agree to apply “democracy” to those issues because their positions would be soundly defeated. This also means that, if you believe the hype that you must vote in a way that “Saves Our Democracy,” you are playing right into their hands.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.