Democrats Don’t Care About Democracy

Since the election of Donald Trump in 2016, Democrats and their media lackeys have crafted a narrative that they, and only they, are defenders of democracy against encroaching fascism, authoritarianism, and institutional racism. They have also complained about the anti-institutionalism of “MAGA Republicans” who supposedly threaten America’s institutions and rule of law. Of course, this is a big lie considering the constant demeaning of the Supreme Court as “illegitimate” and “not normal.”

To Democrats, democracy means getting everything they want and making sure conservatives, Republicans, and especially Christians never get anything they want. Democracy is simply a magical abracadabra word, having now taken on sacred and mystical feeling, to be utilized as a bludgeoning force of bloviated rhetoric to legitimize their totalitarian impulses and policies. They want to strongarm the Court with threats to rule in their favor. If the Court does so, no problem.

The hypocrisy of Democrats is nothing new. But it cannot ever be set aside. In the war for our democracy’s future it is not the Democrats but the Republicans who, if they should be courageous and not cowardly like Paul Ryan, are standing up for a free, prosperous, and individualistic future. Reading some Alexis de Tocqueville is illustrative on this point.

In the 1830s, the French aristocrat who came to America to report on the prison system ended up writing his most famous work about his travels across America’s political and cultural landscape. Democracy in America was an instant success and has since become a classic text that analyzes the uniqueness of America in comparison to Europe.

For Tocqueville, democracy meant the individual was free to improve his life -- morally, economically, and spiritually -- without the fear of state coercion or even collective coercion from the masses. Democracy existed within the republican framework of laws and institutions. In fact, it was precisely this reality of free individuals existing within a republican legal framework with which Tocqueville was most enamored and considered the pillar of American democracy:

Nothing is more striking to a European traveler in the United States than the absence of what we term the Government, or Administration. Written laws exist in America and one sees that they are daily executed; but although everything is in motion, the hand which gives the impulse to the social machine can nowhere be discovered.

The Supreme Court, with its 6-3 majority that was established because of the Trump Presidency, has been ruling in accord with the best democratic principles and ideals that inspired the world from Tocqueville to today. The Court is restoring free individuals under the Constitution to live in liberty without the coercive collectivism of “the Government or Administration,” the managerial bureaucracy (“social machine,” per Tocqueville’s language) erected from the New Deal and Great Society agendas of FDR and LBJ, imposing its singular vision over life.

By upholding religious freedom from government coercion per the First Amendment, by upholding the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, and by returning critical issues to the states per the 10th Amendment, the Supreme Court is ensuring democratic freedom for individuals instead of the subjugated collectivism of the “social machine” which is the current woke bureaucracy and their mass of lawyers, teachers, and activists who dominate American cultural and institutional life.

Because a conservative Supreme Court is defending democracy and ensuring American liberty instead of the collective totalitarianism of woke progressivism, which totalitarian Democrats call “democracy” and “freedom” to obscure their true purposes, Democrats and their sycophants in the media (and especially social media) are in a rageful hysteria demeaning the Court, attacking Clarence Thomas, and constantly asserting the Court’s rulings make it illegitimate. So much for defending democracy and democratic institutions! We cannot let their narrative campaign win.

Since the failure of the totalitarian revolutions of the 20th century which captured the hearts and minds of most intellectuals -- as Czesław Miłosz explained -- the new totalitarians who dream of utopia have had to make public peace with democratic capitalism. But this is just a mere façade, a veil, to hide their continuing totalitarian desires. Deep down, they still desire to control you, destroy your family, and eliminate as many individual rights and freedoms as possible.

In order to save democracy, “screw your freedom!” In order to save democracy we must end religious freedom, or what totalitarians call “religious discrimination” and “Christian nationalism.” In order to save democracy we must end economic freedom. In order to save democracy, we must become a totalitarian uniparty state where that uniparty knows what is best for everyone!

Democrats have been fomenting rage against America, American institutions, and American law for decades. They have been slowly destroying American democracy from the inside by claiming it is racist, sexist, and patriarchal. And then they lie about being the saviors of democracy.

Standing up for the legitimacy of the Court is imperative. If the totalitarians succeed in indoctrinating people into thinking the Court is illegitimate, then the last bastion of the rule of law, democratic freedom, and the Constitution which protects us from government collectivism, will be overthrown in a soft coup d’état. This, however, is the intention of Democratic totalitarians and their enablers. Thank God the Supreme Court, because of Trump’s appointees, is standing against them.

Paul Krause is the editor of VoegelinView. He is the author of Finding Arcadia: Wisdom, Truth, and Love in the Classics, The Odyssey of Love: A Christian Guide to the Great Books, The Politics of Plato, and contributed to The College Lecture Today and Making Sense of Diseases and Disasters.

Image: Library of Congress