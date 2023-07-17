What factors encourage the breakdown of family life?

Shifting cultural attitudes and values impact traditional family values the most. Most of the world still has a basic patriarchal classical view of marriage where a good male role model is one who is not only a good provider but also a protector of the family unit. Even in modern western cultures females may expect more equality for themselves compared to males but deep down inside most also prefer a mate who is a good provider and a participant in and protector of the family unit.

An overemphasis on individualism and personal freedom for both parents and children weakens the cohesiveness of the family unit since cooperation, sharing, compromise, and a team effort is not stressed enough as skills or values in a family and society in general.

A gay lifestyle can be tolerated but the danger signs are when gay pride flags and gay pride months become fashionable and hint in a strong way that being gay is in some way superior to a heterosexual family lifestyle. Add to this a tolerance of promiscuity and deviant sexual practices for minors and you have a speedy descent into debauchery and an inability to lead a successful marital heterosexual family life when adulthood is reached.

Financial instability is a dominant stressor in family relationships and is the major reason for divorce next to marital infidelity. The struggle to meet basic family needs or getting into excessive financial debt are almost guaranteed paths to family breakups or divorce. Inadequate income to maintain family life is a major reason why many young adults don’t get married in the first place.

As humans move more frequently for education, employment, or other reasons this mobility can disrupt family stability. Geographic separation can further strain relationships, especially if family members are living far apart.

With many dual-income households and parents working outside the home there is often less time available for family activities and nurturing relationships. This can cause a severe reduction in communication, increased stress, and reduced family cohesion.

The prevalence and use of digital devices and social media can greatly impact family dynamics. Excessive screen time, online addiction, and the distraction caused by technology often creates disconnection and a great reduction in quality time spent together which is essential for family bonding.

Poor communication within families does erode relationships. An absence of effective communication results in unresolved conflicts, reduced cooperation, a failure to express and share emotions, and the beginning of an isolated existence from interactions relevant and necessary for a happy family life.

High divorce rates are a prelude to even higher divorce rates in the future. Marriage failures often lead to more households headed by single parents. Children who experience dysfunctional parenting have no good heterosexual role models to emulate. Thus, there is a future filled with more adults who don’t know how to have a happy family life.

The presence of substance abuse or addiction to gambling, pornography, excessive shopping, etc. within a family often leads to a breakdown in trust, communication, and an absence of stability which can only result in family disintegration.

A lack of community resources, social support networks, and access to quality healthcare and education make it more challenging to maintain healthy family relationships. This situation is especially noticeable in poor neighborhoods where community action and essential education is often absent.

Very young children are really pirates and barbarians who will resort to lying, stealing, and physical aggression to try and get their way or to reach their immediate goals. Parents are usually the first to try and civilize this bad behavior and indoctrinate ethical behavior which is accepted by society at large. Take away this responsible parenting and you have more humans in society who will lie, steal, and act violently which is exactly what we are increasingly witnessing in our western societies.

If the parents won’t civilize their children, then the only other recourse is for the corrupt educational system to try and civilize the children through a universal code of ethics or morality. This implies a descent into a totalitarian state religion or ideology where the government asserts the right to rule like an emperor or god. We are still a long way from there for now.



If you have integrity (are moral ,ethical, and honest), are trustworthy, dependable, competent, financially responsible, friendly, and communicate well then find an intelligent, attractive soulmate, get married, and enjoy the ride. We definitely need many more such role model family couples.

Image: Public Domain Pictures