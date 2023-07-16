Hard-hitting news story: Trump made a bad golf shot. This makes me rethink my support for Trump
Donald Trump hit a terrible shot during a round of golf, shanking the ball way right of the green.
The former president's poor shot was caught on camera at Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.
Trump has embraced reports he has a 2.8 handicap, but observers say he is not as good as he claims.
Trump gets 2 scoops of ice cream, everyone else gets 1
According to an extensive interview with TIME Magazine, Trump’s White House staff has settled into Trump’s routine and know his desires, sometimes before he does,
For example: Trump takes two scoops of ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, TIME reported, while everyone else around the table gets just one.
In another hard hitting story, the New York Times had a piece, which CNN and other media outlets regurgitated, that Trump drank twelve diet sodas per day.
President Donald Trump downs a dozen Diet Cokes each day, The New York Times reported this weekend.
So I have a choice: should I choose a president who has a diet that the media doesn't think is good for him or a president who doesn't think he should enforce border laws, who thinks he can dictatorially write off student loans, who can't seem to define a woman, who doesn't think you should have school choice, who doesn't think people should have a choice what kind of health insurance to buy, and who doesn't think you should have a choice of what kind of car you buy?
Such hard choices!
Do I choose a president who hits an embarrassing golf shot and who wants to drill, drill, drill, or do I want a president who wants to destroy industries that produce reasonably priced energy and thousands of other products that greatly improve our quality and length of life?
Do I want a president who greedily eats two scoops or a president who is so incompetent that his Secret Service supposedly can't find who brought in actual cocaine to the White House?
The choice is so tough.
Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License