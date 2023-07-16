Hard-hitting news story: Trump made a bad golf shot. This makes me rethink my support for Trump

This hard-hitting story on Trump embarrasses me as a Trump supporter.

Donald Trump's nightmare golf shank caught on camera, and it's embarrassing Donald Trump hit a terrible shot during a round of golf, shanking the ball way right of the green.

The former president's poor shot was caught on camera at Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

Trump has embraced reports he has a 2.8 handicap, but observers say he is not as good as he claims. I somehow believe that I should evaluate presidents on their policies but now I know that I should have a complete evaluation of his golf scores instead.

I thought all golf players always told the truth about their exact handicap, but now I know that Trump sometimes makes a bad shot and some people say he is not as good as he claims.

I wonder if these are the same people who said he colluded with Russia.

I have to reevaluate my presidential choice. Should I pick a president who occasionally is embarrassed by a bad golf shot or a president who licks babies and repeatedly sniffs little girls' hair?

It's about par for the kind of coverage we are getting.

From this same press, we also learned that Trump is also so greedy he takes two scoops of ice cream while supposedly limiting others to one.

So I have a choice: Do I take a president who is a greedy ice cream hoarder or one who lines his family's pockets with millions in kickbacks from China and other countries?

Trump gets 2 scoops of ice cream, everyone else gets 1 According to an extensive interview with TIME Magazine, Trump’s White House staff has settled into Trump’s routine and know his desires, sometimes before he does, For example: Trump takes two scoops of ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, TIME reported, while everyone else around the table gets just one.