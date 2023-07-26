Was Mike Pence a fifth columnist in the White House?

One of my oft-repeated statements is that it’s not the Democrats’ fault that Trump was unable to achieve so many of his goals and then failed to retake the White House. Instead, it was the Republicans’ fault because so many constantly blocked him. That’s why it’s easy to believe what Tucker Carlson told his official biographer, which is that one of those Republicans could have been his own Vice President.

It turns out that, during Tucker’s stint at CNN, he often interviewed Mike Pence. Tucker spoke about that experience during no-holds-barred conversations with Chadwick Moore, his official biographer. Jordan Schachtal, having had access to a preview copy of the book, reports that Tucker intensely dislikes Pence and views him as a turncoat:

In discussing his tenure at CNN, Carlson recalled that Mike Pence was one of the most frequent guests booked on his program. Pence, who was a young, ambitious congressman at the time, was “creepy as hell” even then, Carlson says. “I’ve been around him a lot, and always felt that he was a totally sinister figure, craven and dishonest,” he tells author Chadwick Moore. “Everything about Pence is false.” Image: Donald Trump and Mike Pence. YouTube screen grab. Carlson tells the author that he believes Pence purposely sabotaged the Trump Administration over the entire course of his tenure. He believes that the Pence insubordination campaign went into overdrive during the covid hysteria era, when he stood up the infamous White House Coronavirus Task Force, and delivered unprecedented power to Dr. Anthony Fauci. While noting that this does not absolve President Trump from ultimate responsibility for his actions, Carlson perceives Pence’s role as someone deployed into the administration to “undermine Trump and to keep an eye on him.”

Tucker adds, correctly, that Trump is ultimately responsible for his own decision to abdicate responsibility to Pence and Fauci, but one must remember that, in the early months of 2020, there was very limited data, so Fauci’s “I am the science” persona seemed like a reliable policy source. By the end of May, though, when the entire leftist establishment announced that masks, lockdowns, and social distancing didn’t apply to riots, the leftist jig was up, and any further reliance on Fauci and “the science” was foolhardy. But still, if Trump trusted Pence…

But that’s a specific issue. The real point is that Tucker, a man who has met and interacted with every high-profile Republican in America, thinks that Pence was a fifth-column activist. That’s a very interesting issue.

No one can accuse Pence of being a leftist. He is, instead, a very specific type of conservative, one with roots in the Reagan era. Reagan was phenomenal and gave America the best decade in modern history, but today’s leftists aren’t the ones Reagan was facing. The Democrat party bears no relationship to the still-patriotic party that had its roots in the working class. The only thing it still has in common is its racism. Now, it’s a leftist global hegemony that uses race, gender madness, open borders, and climate hysteria to undermine everything that is America.

The Vichy Republicans—and Tucker believes Pence is in that class—are on board with most leftist initiatives, but they cling to a semblance of fiscal responsibility and still have some core conservative values. Pence, for example, is very pro-life. Others still believe in the Second Amendment. These Vichy Republicans believe that they can work with the left on an anti-American foreign policy, open borders, racial divisions, LGBTQ+ rights, etc., while carving out little redoubts in which their pet conservative issues can survive.

It was the Vichy Republicans who hated Trump more than they could ever hate the left. In this regard, sibling rivalries are always the worst. Just look at how Hitler’s fascists and Stalin’s communists, both children of socialism, hated each other and, after Hitler violated the secret Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, sought to destroy each other.

In the first two years of his administration, Trump had a solid majority in Congress. He should have been able to achieve everything he wanted by working with Congress. Instead, the Vichy Republicans shot him down at every turn, from the border wall to ending Obamacare’s healthcare market perversions.

What should have been the most successful, pro-American presidency in modern history lasted only one term, and the Democrats were able to undo every single successful initiative…all because of Republicans. That’s why it’s easy to believe Tucker’s opinion about Pence and what he did during the Trump presidency.