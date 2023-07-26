RINOs fear this brilliant video about the Deep State

Frank Luntz posted a video on X (i.e. Twitter), along with describing the video as “the most alarming political ad I’ve seen this year.” “Alarming” is an interesting word. In fact, the video very accurately captures how badly America has drifted from its constitutional principles, especially the Bill of Rights, and the danger that drift creates for her and her citizens. It sounds a loud alarm for those Americans still sitting on the sidelines.

However, I don’t think Luntz meant the word “alarm” in that sense. Instead, it seems to me that Luntz, the ultimate insider, found the video alarming because it exposes what the Uniparty has done, is doing, and will continue to do unless Americans manage to put into office someone who will finally break the Deep State. Moreover, the video says that Donald Trump, a man the Uniparty fears and despises, is the person to make that break. As I’ll say a million times, the Republican establishment hates Trump more than it hates the Democrats.

See what you think:

This is the most alarming political ad I've seen this year.



— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 25, 2023

If you can’t watch the video, in a very packed minute-and-forty seconds, it points out that, if there really were a Deep State, it would do everything we’ve seen being done over the last many years: destroying election integrity, a puppet candidate, persecuting administration opponents, using lawfare to try to destroy a candidate, using COVID to destroy an economy, the BLM riots, focusing on Ukraine, elevating transgenderism, etc. Everything the video points to actually happened or is happening.

By the way, Jonah Goldberg castigated Trump for running this kind of video. In fact, it’s not an official Trump campaign video. Although the video ends with the MAGA logo, it comes from Dilley Meme Team, which calls itself “Trump’s Online War Machine.” The Dilley Meme Team describes itself this way:

Are you ready to witness the most hilarious and politically savvy group in town? Look no further, because the Dilley Meme Team is here to bring laughter, wit, and a fierce challenge to our political opponents. The Dilley Meme Team is an extraordinary collective of creators, armed with an unrivaled sense of humor and a burning passion for engaging in the political discourse of our time. Everyday, they take on the daunting task of challenging their opponents through the power of memes, humorously dissecting political ideologies and shedding light on the absurdities that surround us.

That is most definitely not the official Trump campaign.

So yes, it’s an alarming video, and it would help if the American people would finally get alarmed.

