VIDEO: A gator attack captures awesome courage and competence

One of the worst things about modern leftist culture is that it encourages men and women to be their worst selves: Men are told not to cultivate the virtues associated with their innate courage and aggression and to become passive, feminine “soy boys.” Meanwhile, women on the left are encouraged to be hyperemotional (“feelz” are their strength), something that makes it almost impossible to cultivate other, more useful skills, such as competence. A short video about an alligator attack, though, shows the value of the real virtues.

The video shows a group of children watching from outside a glassed-in enclosure as a female zookeeper (later identified as Lindsay Bull) deals with an 8.5-foot gator. A gator that long, by the way, can kill or seriously injure a person. In my neighborhood, the nearest gators are babies that are about 2.5-3 feet long, and I still give them a wide berth.

Suddenly, the gator grabs Bull’s wrist. Instantly, you hear a male voice calling loudly for help. Meanwhile, another man rushes into the enclosure and tackles the gator by jumping on its back and holding it so that it cannot roll, which would enable it to break or even take off Bull’s arm. This is what men are supposed to do: They help those in need, even at physical risk to themselves.

Meanwhile, Bull is completely awesome. When the gator rolls (before the man grabs it), she rolls with it so that it cannot break her wrist, bite off her arm, or trap her under it, where she could drown. Then, when the man is in the enclosure, Bull calmly explains exactly what he should do to control the gator so that she can be helped.

This video of a nine-foot gator shows you just how powerful and fast that role motion is (starting about 40 seconds in):

Lastly, this video lets you hear the children in the background who are, quite naturally, frightened by what they’re seeing:

I hope that their parents took the opportunity to explain that predatory wild animals will always view humans as potential prey, no matter how tame they seem (contra this type of video). Also, and more importantly, that they just had the opportunity to witness men and women performing as their highest and best selves.

Hat tip: Babylon Bee.