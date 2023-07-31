Trump has plans to regain the power of the executive office

Last week, the New York Times published an essay with shattering news for the outlet’s readers: Donald Trump intends to use the full authority that the Constitution grants to the executive to clean up the American government. Trump’s three proposals are within the scope of his powers and will go a long way to cleaning up the Deep State. Just as importantly, they’ll keep him from being dependent on the Vichy Republicans in Congress, the ones who’d rather work with Biden than with Trump.

The Times’s essay gives the game away in the subtitle: “The former president and his backers aim to strengthen the power of the White House and limit the independence of federal agencies.” Let me translate: The president plans to break the back of the Deep State, which masquerades as a series of “independent” agencies but is, in fact, an unaccountable branch of the Democrat party.

The first thing to understand is that the Constitution authorizes only three branches of government: the legislative to legislate, the judicial to resolve cases and controversies, and the executive to execute the laws drafted. There is no fourth branch of government. Nothing authorizes government agencies to legislate, carry out their own mandates, and have courts in which to try Americans for violating those mandates. Technically speaking, they shouldn’t exist at all, but to the extent they do, they’re part of the executive branch.

Image: Donald Trump. YouTube screen grab.

The second thing to understand is that the article is incredibly funny when you decide not to be irritated or even infuriated by its content. Currently, Trump is the subject of unprecedented attacks by the Department of Justice, which is a branch of the Executive office. He’s been the subject of an FBI raid and a grand jury. The DOJ has systematically gone after everyone close to him. And to top it all off, he’s been indicted for a crime he cannot have committed: namely, improperly taking and storing classified material.

This is a false accusation. Trump was the big boss, giving him plenary power over national security. If he decided to take documents out of the White House, they were no longer classified. The allegations of a cover-up (which Trump strenuously denies) are also meaningless because there can be no cover-up when there is no crime. Meanwhile, both former vice presidents Biden and Pence blatantly broke national security laws, but the DOJ has decided not to prosecute.

The violation of past norms is overwhelming. It also means that we’re now in a whole new set of norms—but to the hacks at the Times, Trump’s plan to go after Biden is the path to political hell:

Their plans to centralize more power in the Oval Office stretch far beyond the former president’s recent remarks that he would order a criminal investigation into his political rival, President Biden, signaling his intent to end the post-Watergate norm of Justice Department independence from White House political control.

Leftism is the ultimate form of narcissism because the standards are always different when you do it.

Aside from doing to Biden, whose long years of government corruption are now in the open, exactly what Biden’s openly biased DOJ is doing to Trump, here are Trump’s three other plans. They all sound quite sensible when separated from the authors’ panicked recitation:

He’ll bring all agencies under presidential control, where they belong.

He will no longer feel obligated to spend money that Congress allocates (called “impounding”). This is an interesting one because Congress does have the power of the purse: That is, it can impose taxes and divvy out the money taken from taxpayers. However, beginning with Jefferson in 1801, presidents had the authority to spend, or not spend, the money as they saw fit. Congress passed a law against impounding in 1974, but its constitutionality is dubious.

He will make it easier to fire federal employees who resist their boss’s (i.e., the president’s) orders, something everyone in America who is not a federal employee or dependent on one will support. Moreover, I’m betting that decent, honorable federal employees will be happy to see a mechanism to get rid of people who put partisanship before their obligation to the taxpayers.

John McEntee, who’s working on Trump’s campaign, explains that the plan will “fundamentally reorient the federal government in a way that hasn’t been done since F.D.R.’s New Deal.” Thus,

“Our current executive branch,” Mr. McEntee added, “was conceived of by liberals for the purpose of promulgating liberal policies. There is no way to make the existing structure function in a conservative manner. It’s not enough to get the personnel right. What’s necessary is a complete system overhaul.”

(By “liberal,” of course, he means “leftist.”)

If Trump returns to the White House, I wish him the greatest success with this plan which will return the government to the people through their elected executive.