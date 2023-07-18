The ‘transgender’ cohort is now targeting babies in utero

The entire “transgender” ideology is a post-modern war on reality. Human biology (indeed, all mammalian biology) is based on a male and a female of the species procreating for the species’ survival. Babies are the ultimate affirmative of that reality, which may explain why the battle for cultural dominance has moved to the world of pregnancy. Historically, doctors and mothers have worked together to optimize the baby’s well-being, unless doing so would destroy the mother’s health because of something like cancer. The new movement, though, is to subordinate the baby to a “transman’s” unique “health” needs.

The survival of the human species and morality both argue in favor of a pregnant woman doing everything she can to ensure that her baby is born healthy. In the modern era, she’s partnered with her physician to optimize this outcome. The mother also tries to stay as healthy as possible on the principle that healthy women give birth to healthy children.

The main exception to this baby-centered focus arises when being pregnant puts the mother’s health at risk. When a mother is diagnosed with cancer, for example, she must decide whether to forego treatments or end the pregnancy. It’s a terrible decision to have to make and, thankfully, a relatively rare one.

Image from Live Action.

Now, though, for the first time in history, we have a new class of pregnant women. These are women who deny their biological reality and contend, even as their biologically female sex organs functioned perfectly to create a baby, that they are actually men or “it” people, free from all biological sex constraints.

If we had a sane and functioning medical system, these people would be given psychological care before getting pregnant or while pregnant. However, those days are gone, so we have Danielle Jones, M.D., an OBGYN, assuring everyone that men and it people are getting pregnant:

“Every patient who has a baby is not a woman… how dare you say that nobody who gives birth can be a man” - OBGYN pic.twitter.com/Xuca0bFTqk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 18, 2023

Despite spouting this nonsense (or perhaps because of it), the Texas-trained and based physician has a popular TikTok page with 1.2 million followers. On her page, unsurprisingly, she identifies herself as a transgender and gay ally.

Once you have physicians who hold ideas every bit as bizarre as the ancients did (with their ideas about bleeding and women’s hysteria), you also start having university-based medical “ethicists” who argue that keeping a so-called transman’s testosterone prescription flowing during pregnancy, regardless of the consequences for the baby, is a good idea:

These ideological shifts have raised substantial concerns regarding potential harm that such denial of biological realities could inflict on patients. However, recent academic discourse has escalated these concerns to new levels. A provocative new paper in the journal Qualitative Research in Health titled “Medical uncertainty and reproduction of the ‘normal’: Decision-making around testosterone therapy in transgender pregnancy” by Pfeffer and colleagues propels us further down the road of medical malpractice. The authors, a group of transgender sociologists and enthusiasts, and healthcare activists, with not one medical degree among them, argue to dramatically move the goal posts of medical ethics, choosing to completely disregard the health, safety, and well-being of the developing fetus, all in the name of “trans” inclusion. Abiding by their paper’s guidance would land us in a vacuum devoid of medical ethics and a seismic shift away from the importance of scientific research and medical evidence in favor of activist directed healthcare. The authors argue that “gendered” pregnancy care is too focused on helping women have healthy babies, and that it might be okay for transmen to continue taking testosterone during pregnancy despite the known health risks to the fetus and effects on its normal development. The desire for “normal fetal outcomes,” according to the authors, is rooted in a problematic desire “to protect their offspring from becoming anything other than ‘normal’” and “reflect historical and ongoing social practices for creating ‘ideal’ and normative bodies.” (Emphasis mine.)

Think about that: Normal women agonize about foregoing necessary cancer treatment to keep their baby alive. The new generation of medical ethicists argues that a baby shouldn’t even be considered because it’s more important to feed the mother’s mental illness. This is a profound reminder that academia is churning out people who claim ethical superiority but who lack the moral principles on which Western civilization is based.

We are in a morally dark place. It’s such a dark place that, when you watch the following video, you cannot tell if this seemingly mentally ill man who claims to be a woman is being ironic, in a Jonathan Swift fashion, or if he means what he says. After all, his words are completely aligned with the new ideology infecting the public, generally, and the medical world, specifically:

Male trans activist fantasizes about getting a uterus transplant so he can get pregnant and get an abortion pic.twitter.com/l48OWkzDuh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2023

If you’re interested, here are links giving you more information about the study’s authors, who, in their own minds, are our moral betters. None are in areas of study that require true knowledge or wisdom. Two are obviously “transgender.”