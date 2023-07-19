The big takeaway from an 'imminent' Trump arrest

In an announcement that has sent shockwaves through the nation, former president Donald Trump declared that his arrest is imminent. This declaration, shocking as it is, should be a cause for concern for anyone who values the principles upon which our nation was built. As citizens, it is our duty to scrutinize the implications of this ongoing political assault.

In Mr. Trump's words, this investigation is a "witch hunt," an attempt to weaponize the law enforcement apparatus against him. It appears to be an unprecedented attack on a former president, transforming political disagreements into legal battles, an alarming trend that threatens the stability of our constitutional republic.

The legal issues currently surrounding Mr. Trump range from a New York State case involving payments for a nondisclosure agreement to a federal case in Miami related to handling classified documents. Now he is a target of the special counsel investigation of the January 6 Capitol Free Speech Demonstrations. This exhaustive pursuit raises questions about the impartiality of our justice system, which should remain free from political biases.

On January 6, a faction of the crowd engaged in illegal activities, leading to a breach of the Capitol by some suspected of being planted provocateurs to discredit the peaceful event. The justice system responded by indicting over a thousand individuals, with some defendants held for over 800 days before their trials. Contrast this with the non-arrests or slaps on the wrists of participants of the Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots.

Labeling the actions of a few as an "insurrection" and using it to generalize the entire crowd is a blatant attempt to paint conservatives and Trump-supporters as extremists. Such a narrative deepens divisions and fosters animosity. These blanket accusations undermine the constitutional rights of millions of Americans and disregard their legitimate concerns over election irregularities.

Ironically, the same voices that dismiss calls for law and order in the face of destructive riots in our cities now cry foul, alleging an insurrection where there was none. Law enforcement should never be a tool for political gamesmanship, yet we are witnessing its blatant misuse.

In a country where the rule of law prevails, any citizen should face justice if he breaks the law. But it's crucial to ensure that the process is fair, unbiased, and not driven by a political vendetta. The trials must be focused on the evidence rather than the individual's political affiliation. Yet, in the case of Mr. Trump, it appears that the legal challenges focus more on the man than on the merits of the charges.

The consequences of these high-profile political cases go beyond the courtroom. They directly impact the morale of law enforcement officers often caught in the crossfire of these contentious issues.

As citizens, we must ensure that political disagreements don't transgress into the realm of our justice system. Justice should be blind to political affiliations, and our officers should uphold law and order without political agendas. The narrative surrounding Mr. Trump's imminent arrest is not just about one man; it's about the integrity of our justice system and the principles that underpin our republic.

For now, let us not be led by political leanings, but stand for the truth and the rule of law. Our constitutional republic deserves nothing less.

Michael A Letts is the CEO and founder of In-VestUSA, a national grassroots non-profit organization helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.

Image via Pxfuel.