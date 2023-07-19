Smackdown: Louisiana legisalture override's woke governor's veto on their ban on transgender kid 'care'

When was the last time you've heard of a veto overriden?

Well, it did in Lousiana.

Here's what Breitbart reported about that one, a bill banning "gender affirming care" for minors, which most members of the statehouse really didn't want:

The Louisiana legislature voted in favor of overriding Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a law that would ban medically transitioning minors. Sponsored by Republican State Rep. Gabe Firment, the law would ban doctors from “prescribing hormone therapy and puberty blockers to minors, and from administering gender-transition surgical procedures,” according to NOLA. The state legislature passed the bill in June, only to be vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. On Tuesday, the override of the governor’s veto passed 75-23 before it was approved by the State Senate.

The statehouse banned "gender affirming care" on kids. The governor overrode it, him against them. The statehouse then overrode the woke governor -- so the bill become law, except that now the governor says he will take it to court.

Obviously this was a bill that had huge public support, or the legislators would not have been so firm.

They had already tried to override two governor vetos on similar matters -- one on banning sex talk with minors in schools and another that required the favored pronouns in schools.

But this one succeeded, showing that the bill must have had mile-deep public support, for what legislature would support such a bill if they didn't -- and that the woke, leftist governor, John Bel Edwards, is grossly out of touch with the public.

Not surprisingly, Breitbart noted that Bel Edwards, is grossly trailing in the polls.

Breitbart reports:

Lousiana will be hosting a gubernatorial election this year and current polls put Edwards’ challenger, Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, in the lead by wide margins. Per the Shreveport Times: A new independent Louisiana governor’s race poll shows Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry in a “commanding position” at this stage of the race with a wide lead on all of his GOP rivals and ahead of the only Democrat in the field. The poll was conducted by Kaplan Strategies of Florida and isn’t affiliated with any campaign, firm President Doug Kaplan told USA Today Network. “This is one of only three governors’ races in the country and a good opportunity for us raise our profile,” he said. Kentucky and Mississippi are the other two states with races. In the Louisiana governor’s race, 30% of those surveyed chose Landry, followed by Democrat Shawn Wilson, the former transportation secretary for Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, with 20%.

Which sounds like this guy is well on his way to being the bum who gets thrown out by Louisiana's voters.

There is absolutely nothing in it for him for trying to stop the popular legislation, and a lot to lose if he does, which he did.

Voters hate this -- and most likely, Bel Edwards will go down in flames from them for it.

Thats not stopping him from uttering the usual urban pieties about gender-affirmng care.

Based on the steamroller actions of this legislature, that doesn't mattter, either. Other states should take note.

