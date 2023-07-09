TEAM USA and diversity

As a longtime member of the National Governing Body of the Sport of Sailing, I just received a calendar and request for funding from Kristi Yamaguchi on behalf of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation.

It is titled “Unity in Diversity * Celebrating the Diversity of Team USA.”

The calendar highlights “diversity” by assigning each month a highlight of an aspect of diversity. Starting in January, they are:

World Braille Day, Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Earth Day, Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Disability Pride Month, Women’s Equality Day, Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Native American Heritage Month and International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

As a white American, straight male who is the direct descendant of nine male veterans of the American Revolution, we get no recognition. Not even Independence Day. Without them and their fellow soldiers, there would be no TEAM US (America).

But I have a more sports specific question. Aren’t the Olympic Games about the competitors participating in them? Rather than discussing their limitations, wouldn’t it be better to talk about their capabilities?

If we want to get a diverse group of children interested in sports, would it be better to show the readers some pictures?

Here is a picture of the 1996 Junior Fleet that I supported.

By my count, the girls outnumbered the boys 13-2. I would draw your attention to the girl who is second from the left, holding her Sailor-of-the-Year Trophy. She grew up to be a successful sailor. She is a woman, Hispanic, a wife, a mother and part of the crew that won the 2022 J/24 North American Championship. The magazine Sail-World had a nice article about the team she was on, with three pictures of her in action. She is the woman wearing the black foul weather gear. Based on my years of coaching kids to sail, I think those pictures might be more inspiring to young girls looking to become athletes, regardless of their race, color or national origin.

And getting people to participate in the sport should be the real goal.

Image: Bruce Thompson