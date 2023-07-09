Ben & Jerry’s: Peddling ice cream and hypocrisy

Ben & Jerry’s, the infamous peddler of semi-frozen dairy products and Marxist propaganda, recently put out the following statement:

The U.S. was founded on stolen Indigenous land. This year, let's commit to returning it.

It also asserted that the "land back" movement was about "ensuring that Indigenous people can again govern the land their communities called home for thousands of years," but, oddly, focused much of its statement on the taking of land from the Lakota in South Dakota.

In response, Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation, said his tribe would be willing to take back the land currently owned by Ben & Jerry’s. However, it doesn’t appear that Ben & Jerry’s, which sits on a large tract of land once occupied by the Abenaki, is terribly eager to take Chief Stevens up on his generous offer. What a surprise! The ice cream company is more than willing to cede lands owned by others, in remote (and conservative) places like South Dakota, but not so willing to take a permanent hike itself. Who could’ve guessed? (There is a connection here, when you think about it, in terms of progressive “rationale,” to a classic P.J. O’Rourke chapter on overpopulation titled, “Just Enough of Me, Way Too Much of You.”)

Ben & Jerry’s incessant yet hollow virtue-signaling is akin to the elites’ mindset that allows them to feel superior telling the rest of us we must make significant sacrifices in our lives to address the ‘climate change crisis,’ while they own three mansions, a couple of Bentleys--and fly around the world in private planes.

The confectioner is known for the outré names it gives its ice creams, such as “Oat of This Swirled” and “Cherry Garcia.”

Perhaps the ultra-progressive sugar-slinger should add new flavors-- such as “Banana Republic,” “Straw-purchaseberry,” “Man-go-away,” “Pissedoffio,” “Marxist Magic Cookie Dough,” “White Privilege Vanilla,” and “Systemic Racism Oreo” to its lineup.

Oh, and “Chocolate Fraud,” “Gaslight Grape”…… and perhaps even “Indian-Giver Caramel Custard.”

I’m sure you can think of others.

