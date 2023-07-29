So what happened to Obama’s chef?

Barack Obama was “heartbroken” over the drowning of his chef Tafari Campbell, but has said nary a word about him since he drowned on Sunday. Sasha and Malia Obama flew off to California on Tuesday and Michelle, appropriately dressed in black, played tennis on Wednesday “but only for an hour.”

Surely the Obamas would want a fine funeral for their employee of many years. But apparently, the issue is closed. The post-mortem was finished on Monday and the toxicology reports will take several weeks. So where is Tafari now?

There has been no obituary for Tafari in any paper, no notification of a funeral -- not even in his hometown paper of Dumfries, VA. Perhaps it is too soon for him to be listed on Legacy.com, but others who died after he did are listed, and in Edgartown, MA there is nothing in the Vineyard Gazette, the local newspaper. It claims to list obituaries for anyone who lives on the island or vacations there regularly. Apparently, hired help doesn’t count, even one who returns year after year.

Edgartown, MA police still have not identified the 911 caller, but one story revealed that it was a female. Allegedly, Tafari was paddle boarding with another person, who tried unsuccessfully to help him when he fell off his board. The unidentified person swam to shore where yet another person called for help.

It is not unreasonable to think that one of the Obama girls was the unnamed person also out on the water. Malia looked distressed as she was leaving the island. She could have been the one who tried to help and Sasha could have made the call. If not one of the Obama girls, why was the caller unidentified?

Tafari’s body was found in eight feet of water a hundred feet from shore; less than second base is from home plate. There are videos online showing him swimming and his drowning raises many unanswered questions.

Barack and Michelle Obama originally said they were not at home when it happened but later changed their story. They are two prolific liars. Heartbroken? Indeed.

Barack Obama was seen shedding tears at the funeral of civil rights leader Dorothy Height in 2010. One of her well-known quotes was: “Greatness is not measured by what a man or woman accomplishes, but by the opposition he or she has overcome to reach his goals.”

Obama thinks he is great but we now know he has been handed everything his entire life, including someone else’s social security number, all of which I document in my book.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in Ohio for thirty years and is president of Susan Daniels & Associates. Her memoir, The Rubbish Hauler's Wife versus Barack Obama, is available at Amazon.com.

Image: PxHere