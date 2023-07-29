Oakland NAACP publishes amazing letter denouncing ‘defund the police’ and Soros DA’s unwillingness to prosecute criminals

Crime is the explosive issue in the 20924 election, and unless vote fraud reaches heretofore undreamed of levels, it should propel the GOP to sweep many elections. That’s a big “if” of course.

The letter copied below just sent by the president of the NAACP chapter in Oakland and by a prominent Black church leader does not name names or political parties, but it is hard hitting, demanding the declaration of a state of emergency and the application of “massive resources” (meaning police and prosecution and incarceration, presumably) to address the out-ofpcontrol crime wave that is gripping much of California.

One of the signers, Bishop Bob Jackson, the founder and charismatic senior pastor of Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland (their website is here), is a man that I have known about and admired for decades. He is a riveting, charismatic preacher. Through friendships with congregants there, I’ve gotten to know the remarkable self-help-with-community-support gospel they follow. The welcome for strangers of any race who attend their services is warm and sincere. The last I heard, everyone there has a job, and if they don’t when they join, they soon do, with lots of help and encouragement. I know from experience that they help each out to succeed in whatever work they pursue.

This letter shows the degree of disgust with the policies Democrats have sold that is bubbling up from the grass roots of the Black community not just in Oakland, but all over the country. The GOP must build on this movement.

Here are the two pages of the letter, via this tweet:

