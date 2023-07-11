People tell me that he’s only foolin’. I know he isn’t.

How crazy are things getting? My late mother had a great phrase for stuff like this. She used to say “pura locura,” loosely translated to “pure craziness.” Yes, it’s crazy, and here is the story of the man who is now Miss Netherlands. Yes, it’s not a typo. It’s a dude:

A transgender woman has been crowned Miss Netherlands for the first time in the beauty pageant’s history and is now set to compete for the Miss Universe title. Rikkie Valerie Kolle, 22, made history after she won the competition on Sunday. The new Miss Netherlands wore a red gown as she was overcome by emotion while receiving her crown from her predecessor Ona Moody and reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel from the USA.

A man just won Miss Netherlands 2023. West decline unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/AU0bIayGJc — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 9, 2023

These people must be HIGH!!!



A BIOLOGICAL male won the Miss Netherlands 2023 competition!!!



Winner (left) vs. the runner-up (right): pic.twitter.com/Oj0OGQNOnk — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 10, 2023

The dude is all dressed up to look like a girl. His hair is styled, and the red dress is pretty, but he is a man, a detail that some of us would like to point out. By the way, the article pointed out that Kolle will be the second man ever to compete in Miss Universe. I guess that’s another victory for civil rights. We’ve come a long way from the “I have a dream” speech, haven’t we?

Why don’t the girls on the stage walk out and protest this outrage? Or what about the advertisers?

As he walked down the aisle with his flowers and his crown, I could hear that song by The Beatles with a slight variation: “People tell me that he is only foolin’. I know he isn’t... He is not a woman, He is not a woman”.

Image: Twitter screen grab.