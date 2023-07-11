So Trump is to blame for the media's absence of interest in Biden and his scandals?

It is bad enough that Joe Biden blames President Trump for his incompetence and destructive policies.

It is much worse when the media, the politicized Justice Department, other government bureaucrats, and other Democrats collude to cover up the corruption of the Bidens, and seek to destroy Trump with lies and endless investigations and then blame Trump for their actions.

And they started trying to destroy Trump before he even took office.

At the Wall Street Journal's editorial page, Holman Jenkins wrote this:

The media and politicized Justice Department also saved Hillary from being prosecuted for her multiple crimes and looking into all the kickbacks to the Clinton family and foundation. They were so interested in beating Trump, before he was President, that they would do anything they had to to protect and elect Hillary and that is the same thing they are doing with Biden.

Look at how much fake stuff they have thrown at Trump over the last seven years:

How many times have they called Trump a racist, xenophobe, homophobe, Russian stooge, and dictator to disparage him while they campaigned for Hillary and Biden?

When Trump stopped people from traveling from China at the beginning of COVID, Biden and others called him a xenophobe and racist. Soon after that they disparaged Trump for reacting too slowly to COVID

How many times was Trump called a racist for doing his job to enforce immigration laws passed by Congress? The media, entertainers, and other Democrats essentially stopped reporting on the border as soon as Biden took office. That shows the concerns for kids were fake and the attacks were political.

The media went as far as showing pictures in cages during the Obama/Biden years and lied by saying they were happening because of Trump. They essentially would do anything to gin up racial hate and division against Trump.

Biden and others spread lies about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up hate and division. No matter how many times Trump denounced white supremacists, including at Charlottesville, Biden continues to spread the lie.

Even the USAToday fact-checkers found it problematic:

Trump's Charlottesville comments twisted by Joe Biden and the media Sure, Donald Trump said there were 'fine people on both sides' but in the next breath he condemned 'neo-Nazis and White nationalists.' Don't leave that out.

Why don't the fact checkers call Biden out for lying whenever he repeats that lie? The answer is most don't care because they also like to gin up racial hate and division to keep the minority vote while they claim they care about uniting the country.

Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee created the fictional Russian dossier, and the media and other Democrats spread the lie for years that Trump colluded with Russia. to intentionally mislead the public.

Biden and others continue to lie that Trump's tax rate cuts cost the government trillions and only helped the rich. Trump's policies actually increased tax revenues substantially and were lifting all boats, especially those at the bottom, people Democrats always pretend they want to help.

As incomes grew, income inequality fell for the second consecutive year. Between 2017 and 2019, the Gini index of income inequality fell from 0.489 to 0.484. Over the same two-year period, the share of income held by the top 20 percent fell by 0.4 percentage points.

Incomes grew across the distribution, and poverty plummeted as a result. The official poverty rate fell to an all-time record low of 10.5 percent in 2019. Over 4 million people were lifted out of poverty between 2018 and 2019 for a 1.3 percentage point decrease. This was the largest reduction in poverty in over 50 years. Minority groups led the way in poverty alleviation. Compared to the overall poverty rate reduction of 1.3 percentage points, black poverty fell by 2.0 percentage points, Hispanic poverty fell by 1.8 percentage points, and Asian poverty fell by 2.8 percentage points (see Figure 2). The poverty rate fell to an all-time record low for every race and ethnic group in 2019. Notably, the black poverty rate fell below 20 percent for the first time in history. The media and other Democrats have had endless witch hunts about Trump's tax returns but have little to no interest in the Biden's despite knowing how they set up many shell corporations that seemed to have no business activity other than accepting and distributing kickbacks to many members of the Biden family. They don't want to see if Joe got any of the money.

When reporting on January 6th, the media and others routinely leave out that Trump said to march peacefully and patriotically to intentionally mislead the public.

What was Trump supposed to do? Just shut up and ignore the false attacks like a Republican squish would do or fight back?

Should he have ignored all the states that changed their election rules in 2020 without legislative approval?

Should he have ignored the election rigging by Mark Zuckerburg?

Should he ignore the clear politicization of the Justice Department?

Should he ignore the different treatment of Biden and Hillary on classified documents?

Does anyone believe that if Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, or Nikki Haley were the Republican candidate that the media, the Justice Department, IRS, and other Democrats would have more interest in doing a deep investigation into the pure corruption of Hunter and Joe? If anyone believes that they have their head stuck in the sand.

It is bad enough that Biden blames Trump for things that he screws up. It is worse when a WSJ journalist blames Trump for the lack of interest of the media, Justice Department, IRS, and other Democrats in doing an investigation into the massive corruption of the Biden crime family.

It is no wonder that we have so many corrupt politicians who become rich while sucking off the public trough when journalists blame others for their lack of interest if they like their policies.

There is no excuse for the media to ignore the corrupt Justice Department and President no matter what Trump or anyone else has done. They essentially have become Democrat campaign workers interfering in all elections to infect the U.S with leftist policies which will lead to the collapse of the greatest country that ever existed.

The choice gets easier every day. Either vote for Trump or some other Republican or vote for who the media is campaigning for and continue the intentional destruction of America. At least with Trump we know we have a fighter. Many Republicans will cave or partially cave as they pretend that the appeasement of leftists will get them support. It won't.