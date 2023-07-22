Many U.S. women’s soccer players refused to acknowledge the national anthem

The American women’s soccer team appeared on the field at New Zealand’s Eden Park, ostensibly representing America, but more than half the players refused to acknowledge our national anthem. In other words, these demanding, entitled feminist harridans are embarrassed by the country they represent. It seems they want only the money (salaries and, more importantly, advertising gigs) that come with it.

The New York Post writes:

Most members of the US women’s soccer team stayed silent during the national anthem before its World Cup opener Friday against newcomers Vietnam — who passionately belted their nation’s tune. The majority of the reigning women’s World Cup champion team stared stoically ahead as the “Star Spangled Banner” blasted across New Zealand’s Eden Park arena. Only five of the 11 players who stood on the field for the anthem — with young, aspiring players standing before them — placed their hands over their hearts, while their six teammates kept their digits clasped behind their backs, video shows. Only three USWNT players — Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher and Lindsey Horan — sang along with the hundreds of American supporters watching in the stands.

Most of the U.S. Women’s soccer players refused to sing our great national anthem.



There’s only one word for classless, ungrateful people like the six who stood on foreign soil and refused to acknowledge the country they represent: losers.

To be clear, these women didn’t lose in the game of soccer. They scored 3-0 over the Vietnamese team. Instead, they’re losers in something larger, which is the world of moral decency.

I’m sure the women who suffered so stoically when hearing their own national anthem, if asked, will screech about toxic masculinity, slavery, imperialism, genocide, racism, homophobia, and whatever other cult words they have at their disposal. All that they will have succeeded in doing, though, is to show their profound ignorance.

All cultures, at all times, have been patriarchies that relied on slave labor and expanded their borders for more resources. This was as true for small, stone-aged tribes who wanted to get closer to the river or fruit-bearing trees as it was for larger tribes (i.e., nations) whether located in Africa, Asia, Europe, or the Americas. That’s what’s called human nature.

What makes America unique is that it’s fought hard battles to change human nature. It’s given women full legal rights, along with educational and workplace opportunities. It fought a bloody war to end Democrat-controlled slavery and then engaged in a hard-fought civil rights movement to end race-based discrimination among Democrats. It briefly copied European nations in imperialism but then abandoned it, understanding that it did much better exporting its goods and values.

And along the way, by encouraging individual liberty and the free market of goods, services, and ideas, America became the most prosperous nation in the world. People from all over the world still want to come here, even if that means risking life and fortune, because they know that America provides opportunities that are not available anywhere else in the world.

Of course, tacky, ill-educated, ungrateful, and and ungracious though these women may be, it’s not entirely their fault. This is what leftists are introducing into schools from kindergarten through post-graduate education. This is all that they know. And honestly, I don’t know how to return our nation to sanity when at least half the nation’s students have been marinated in self-loathing for fifty years.

