Like a cat playing with a mouse before dispatching it, the GOP House is impeachment hunting

The cat plays with the mouse long before dispatching it. The Republican cat is impeachment hunting but is in no rush. Why would it rush when doing so only assists Democrats in removing their Biden problem sooner than later, clearing the field for other potential 2024 candidates to step forward? Why should it rush when the longer this plays out, the more free airtime is guaranteed? The question is not where the GOP House is heading, but what it knows and is holding back. There is no sense showing your cards until the hand is played. Those of us impatient for promised impeachments will be satisfied in due course. Given the number of whistleblowers known to have come forward, it can be assumed that GOP House members know everything they need to propel an impeachment forward. Once the whistleblowers speak, the threat to Democrats is that this turns into a flood -- something apparently only beginning. In such situations a steady drip, drip, drip strategy of dropping ever larger shoes would be the obvious means of running out the clock closer to November 2024. When ahead on points, forcing the other side to play defense fosters victory.

In May, the FBI was requested to provide a copy of their FD-1023 investigation report summarizing a confidential human source's meeting with executives of Burisma Holdings. Playing into Republican hands, the FBI predictably stalled and only relented in releasing the document after FBI Director Christopher Wray was threatened with a contempt citation. The joke was that Republicans were in possession of the document all along. The first rule of cross examination is to know the answers to all questions before asking them. Wray fell into the trap of not knowing he was under cross examination.

On July 20, 2023, 474 days before November 5, 2024, Senator Chuck Grassley finally released a copy of FD-1023 so “the American people can now read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats, thanks to brave and heroic whistleblowers.” A lot of political lifetimes can expire in 474 days. Countless Democrats will continue to self-immolate along the way. All one needs to know regarding the document’s contents is that it reports that Hunter Biden is “not smart” and is “stupid” and that $10 million in bribes went to Hunter and Joe Biden. One thing is certain: Biden’s worst nightmare will be his 2018 boast regarding withholding $1 billion in U.S. aid until Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired. He came, he sniffed, he grifted.

Aficionados of schadenfreude will have much to keep us entertained in coming months. The July 20 House hearing on the weaponization of government was a preview of coming attractions as the wheels fly off the Democrats’ bus. Whether it was Representative Daniel Goldman’s friendly-fire incident, Representative Debbie Wasserman Shultz attempting to have a Democrat censored during a hearing about censorship, various representatives competing for absurdity, or failed presidential nominee John Kerry drowning in hubris, there is so much more to look forward to. These are not smart people. The Democratic party is the world’s oldest political party. Its leaders did not rise to the top of that dungheap due to merit, competence, or intelligence, but because imploding regimes promote the worst elements. We are viewing slow-motion death throes in real time. To witness a party committing suicide, watch House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries attack a Kennedy. RFK Jr. is busy dismantling the Democratic party from the inside, while former Democrat Boy Wonder Anthony Weiner, doing his best Peewee Herman imitation, is contributing his part as only someone with an extensive Wikipedia page devoted to his underage sexting predilections can do. Once Democrats go full Bernie Sanders on RFK Jr. and deny him their nomination, he can either go third party or leave the race. In either scenario Trump receives a massive boost and yet more will permanently leave the party.

Meanwhile, Republicans are busy screening Sound of Freedom (on fire at the box office while the Left hurls tomatoes) and actor Jim Caviezel is comparing Trump to Moses, without any hint of irony. It is amazing to watch so many excuse child trafficking, but nothing is a surprise any longer. As congressional Democrats continue falling on their swords defending an indefensible lecherous crook, and drowning in their gender alphabet soup, now is the time to invest in popcorn stock. At least Republicans had the sense to distance themselves from Nixon once his downfall became obvious. Democrats are intent upon going down with the ship. Biden will act as the destroyer of his party, alongside plenty of accomplices. Mark Twain: “Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because Fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; Truth isn't.”

