LGBT identification skyrocketing at Brown University...and around the fruited plain?

New survey data published in Brown University's student newspaper provides further evidence that the recent rapid increase in LGBT identification is driven by social pressures. The Brown Daily Herald reported:

Over the past decade, LGBTQ+ identification has increased across the nation, with especially sharp growth at Brown. The Herald's Spring 2023 poll found that 38% of students do not identify as straight — over five times the national rate.

In 2010, "just" 14% of the student body at Brown said they were not heterosexual. Today, 38% proudly assert their non-heterosexuality...almost triple the rate of a mere 13 years ago. This does not bode well for Brown, the Ivy League...or America.



Brown University file photo.

This trend of an exponentially increasing number of young people identifying as LGBTQIIA+ is startling, sobering...and clearly being driven by peer pressure and the fact that it is hip to be woke in our culture. And almost mandatory to be so on campus. Straight white males are persona non grata, "not welcome here." Christianity is often openly shunned, mocked...or worse.

At this rate, the LGBT "community" will soon be a majority at Brown — and elsewhere. This will render its incessant pleas to be safe and accepted moot. Should LGBTers become the majority, either locally or nationally, will they treat the straight, cis, binary, Christian community at all different from how they do now, which is effectively as an enemy to be defeated? Not likely.

If straight, cis, binary Christians become a minority — even an oppressed one — will they have Pride! parades during which some expose their genitals in public? Will they be granted a month of their own to celebrate — and during which everyone else must bend a knee in deference to their fabulousness while donning "Hetero Pride" apparel"? Will their allies flood the nation's streets and public areas carrying signs saying, "You are seen, you are heard, you are respected...and you are loved"? Not likely. Will the Heterosexual Pride Flag be boldly and proudly flown over U.S. embassies around the world? Not likely.

No decent person advocates harming members of the LGBT community — or discriminating against them. But neither should anyone mock, shame, dismiss, or assault heterosexual Christians who truly and deeply believe in the biblical concept of two complementary sexes...created by God...for a reason.

Do a majority of folks truly believe that society is unquestionably benefited by an ever-increasing number of people identifying as homosexual and non-binary?

Photo credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel, CC BY-SA 3.0 license.