Jim Banks on impeachment

Congressman Jim Banks (R-Ind.) hit the political nail on the head when he told Breitbart that President Trump incurred Impeachment "because he was right" to ask Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to look into the Biden involvement into the Ukraine energy company Burisma. Brazenly, the House Democrats passed an impeachment resolution that included the following false statement:

President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election. He did so through a scheme or course of conduct that included soliciting the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that would benefit his reelection, harm the election prospects of a political opponent, and influence the 2020 United States Presidential election to his advantage. President Trump also sought to pressure the Government of Ukraine to take these steps by conditioning official United States Government acts of significant value to Ukraine on its public announcement of the investigations. [Emphasis added.]

The chutzpah of the Democrats was not limited to impeachment. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Ct.) went on "Face the Nation" to brag that he warned President Zelenskyy not to interfere in the U.S. presidential election and to communicate with the State Department, not President Trump. Where does the Constitution confer power on members of the Senate to interfere in relations between the American president and foreign heads of state? It doesn't, but members of the Biden clique are not bound by hallowed traditions of governance including this doctrine: "separation of powers."

Rep. Banks is reported among members of the House who favor expungement of the two impeachments brought against Pres. Trump (the trial of the second impeachment taking place after he peacefully left office). He is also said to favor impeachment of President Biden. To this, patriots should consider also recommending expungement of the record of the rabidly partisan House Select Committee on Jan. 6. Banks, along with Rep. Jim Jordan had been named to this panel by then House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy but then Speaker Pelosi rejected the two appointments to ensure that her panel would consist only of anti-Trump/MAGA witch-hunters.

The two impeachments of President Trump were no more fact-based than the hoax at the start of his administration that he was colluding with Russia. We are learning that Impeachment I, as Rep. Banks indicates, was simply a cover-up of allegations against the Bidens, foisted on the American people by the Democrats and their media megaphones.

Presently the Democrats are preoccupied with persecuting-by-prosecuting Donald Trump to benefit the reelection of Biden and "harm the election prospects" of Pres. Trump. And so, we have indication enough that the false accusations against President Trump, originating from the Democrats, informs their own course of conduct, today.

And yet, unbelievable as it would appear, Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, lacks the words to support the besieged leader of the GOP, and instead chides him to participate in debates with lesser Republican figures who should be rallying round the reelection of Donald J. Trump -- who, meanwhile, continues his dedication to the well-being of our country notwithstanding the ongoing efforts of the Democrats to bring him down, using a weaponized Justice Department to do their dirty work.

Image: Gage Skidmore