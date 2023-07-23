RFK Jr. is not an antisemite, but he is naïve (at best) about COVID data from China

Several days ago, RFK Jr. was alleged to have made statements with a distinctly antisemitic feel when he opined about the way in which COVID was engineered to attack different races. It turns out that he wasn’t being racist, which is good. However, facts, including accidentally revealed information from China about its death rates over the past three-and-a-half-years, show just how foolish his theory was.

The New York Post published an article claiming that RFK Jr. said that COVID was ethnically targeted to spare Jews and Asians. It did so by selectively quoting what RFK Jr. actually said. In fact, Kennedy was trying to talk about the danger of bioweapons and the way in which they can be genetically engineered to target specific people (and, therefore, nations). That’s a matter of legitimate concern.

Putting aside the sneak attack of selective omission, the real problem with Kennedy’s statement is that it was factually wrong. He claims that “The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” There is no reliable data to show that the particular geoengineering in which the scientists at the Wuhan Lab engaged was genetically targeted—and when I say “reliable data,” I mean death rates.

For example, when it comes to Jews, Israel reacted with absolute draconian panic to prevent COVID’s spread. Doing so made sense when one considers that Israel is surrounded by nations that will attack her if they detect any weakness. Therefore, Israel shut herself off from the rest of the world and, when vaccines came along, embarked on an unprecedented vaccination program.

Image: A Chinese child taken to quarantine. YouTube screen grab.

The jury is out on the long-term damage from the vaccines but, in the short term, they may have limited Israel’s COVID deaths. In addition, Israel has one of the best medical systems in the world, which would also affect death rates. And unlike America, Israel had no incentive to fake numbers for political advantage or for monetary benefit (as was the case of hospitals that received a huge financial payoff for reporting every death as a case of “died from COVID” rather than “died with COVID”).

Outside of Israel, the New York Times reported that COVID hit Ashkenazi Jews hard. If some Jewish groups had a lower death rate, that might have been because they ignored Fauci and the CDC and, instead, followed Dr. Vladimir Zelenko’s COVID protocol. Meanwhile, in Canada, Ashkenazi Jews were badly affected by COVID.

In other words, the data is way, way, way out on whether the disease spared Ashkenazi Jews or not, although indications are that they were not spared. It was foolish of RFK Jr. to make a statement that wasn’t intentionally antisemitic but still smelled vaguely of deadly canards about Jews surviving the Black Death because they created it.

When it comes to Kennedy’s point about COVID sparing the Chinese, his assertion was based on even more factually suspect information. First, the Chinese will never admit true death totals from any kind of disaster, for they see large death tolls as an indictment of their system. (See e.g., the official and probable death tolls from the 2008 Sichuan earthquake.)

Throughout COVID’s reign, China has claimed to have been minimally affected. The New York Times’s COVID chart says that the US had 341 deaths per 100,000 (an obviously inflated number for the reasons stated above) but that China has had only 6 deaths per 100,000, based on China’s reported numbers.

Only someone incredibly naïve or not very bright would believe those numbers, especially when we recall China’s mass graves (seen by satellite) and China’s brutal Zero COVID response, which saw people locked up and arrested. Zero COVID was not the act of a country that had genetically engineered a virus to spare its own citizens.

It’s possible that Zero COVID was a Machiavellian trick to hide China’s self-serving genetic manipulation. However, data that Zhejiang province accidentally released just the other day suggests that China wasn’t faking panic. Instead, people were dying in droves:

China has claimed that approximately only 83,700 people have died throughout the course of the entire pandemic across the country. However, the new data showed that in Zhejiang, the province saw a 72,000+ increase in excess deaths during the first quarter of this year alone compared to the same time period last year. The 70% increase of excess deaths in the province of roughly 65 million people, when extrapolated across the entire country of nearly 1.5 billion people, results in an estimated 1.5 million excess deaths for just the first three months of this year.

RFK Jr., like other Kennedys before him, isn’t the brightest bulb in the box. The genius in the family was Joe Kennedy, the antisemitic Nazi supporter. Using money, power, and ghostwriters, he set up his sons to succeed. Since then, generations of Kennedys have been coasting on that Astro-turn reputation.