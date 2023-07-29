It’s time to recall the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine

Manufacturers, the FDA, the USDA, and the Consumer Products Safety Commission are constantly issuing recalls and public health alerts for a variety of products, from pork rinds to gas-powered trucks. It’s pretty much become routine. Many food recalls are due to the potential for the presence of undeclared allergens in processed foods or the potential for contaminated fresh foods, even where no presence of allergen or contamination has been found in the products. After one or two parts fail, entire lines of vehicles are recalled. Consumer Affairs lists 32 so far this month. USA Today lists 69.

The most notorious vaccine incident was for the swine flu in 1976. The vaccine was rushed into production to counter a perceived pandemic threat. Within six weeks of 45 million people being vaccinated against the swine influenza, 362 developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome (“GBS”). The vaccine program was halted for one month just days after the first reports arose and was never started up again. The incidence rate of GBS after swine flu vaccination was 1 (one) in 124,309.

There have been anecdotal reports of vaccine injury from mRNA covid vaccination since the program’s inception. We’ve seen the videos and heard the stories. There are simply too many to link.

Image made using photos from freepik and rawpixel.

VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System administered by the HHS. The VAERS summary for the Covid-19 vaccine from December 2020 through July 14, 2023, lists 1,574,580 adverse reactions to the vaccine. Reported are 206,108 hospitalizations; 67,030 permanent disabilities; and 35,611 deaths. There have been more adverse reports from the Covid-19 vaccines in the United States than for all other vaccines together since 1990. This is an enlightening chart, so do take a look. Naysayers pooh-pooh this information.

Now, however, we have proof that one mRNA booster caused heart damage in 1 in 35 recipients. A preprint of the paper Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after COVID-19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination has been made available. An explanation of the science and findings was posted yesterday by John Campbell, PhD. Three days after the booster, blood work revealed damage to myocardial cells in some participants. That’s damage to 1 in 35 healthy, working-age adults. Dr. Campbell called this risk of damage “off the scale” for a pharmaceutical. Something like this would only be taken to ward off likely fatal diseases; thus, not SARS-CoV-2. Now we know. It’s high time to recall the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

This brings up a serious question for vaccine manufacturers, US government regulators and agencies, and clinics and other entities providing vaccinations. Informed consent should now include not only the very low risk of dying from Covid-19 but also the very high potential for cardiac damage, as well as precautions to take post-vaccination to avoid exacerbating any damage. Without this information, the waiver of liability signed by people taking the vaccine might be viewed as having been obtained fraudulently, without fully informed consent.

The CDC still recommends vaccinations and boosters for those six-months-old and up, including for women who are pregnant and breastfeeding. Almost all states follow CDC guidelines. Some employers and universities still mandate vaccination for their employees and students. I’d say, better rethink that, or the lawyers are going to have a field day.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant.