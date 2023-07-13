Every mass shooting is a gun-grabbing ghoul fundraiser

Six were killed in a kindergarten the other day. But the national socialist media didn't blast the details of the crime for hours at a time for the simple reason that doing so would eviscerate a few of their cherished anti-freedom tropes.

You see, it took place under their favorite form of collectivist governance: socialism with Chinese characteristics. That would have damaged their "U.S. is violent" and "communism is a worker's paradise" tropes. And it was a knife attack, so they couldn't blame guns, so they had nothing to exploit and nothing to cynically gain from someone else's pain.

This example is a microcosm of the problem we face. We have the collectivist control side of the political spectrum so obsessed with the actions of inanimate objects that they've gone off the rails. Going in directions that endanger people instead of protecting them — that is why they have lost the argument on guns.

If you truly want to solve a problem instead of just exploiting it for political purposes, you must look at its root causes and not simplistically claim that it's just a matter of "too many guns."

In this video, ex-prosecutor and criminal defense attorney Tom Grieve crunched the numbers from the FBI on the crime rate, the number of crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, and a study on the effectiveness of the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban along with Pew Research polling on "Political Affiliation vs. Where Someone Lives."

Reaching the obvious conclusion that the gun-grabbing ghouls won't want anyone to hear:

There are practical steps to solving this problem, and it doesn't involve the ridiculous idea of taking away someone's ability to defend himself as a way of "protecting" him. Because that's what it all devolves down to in the end, despite all the leftist lies and prevarications.

They don't want to stop crime, drive-by shootings, or mass murder for the simple reason that they can exploit these tragedies to disarm the innocent. Never mind that none of their alleged "commonsense" measures will do anything to stop crime, drive-by shootings, or mass murder. That's not the point; it was never the point.

You can tell that they see tragedy as an opportunity by how they react to the breaking news of crime, drive-by shootings, or mass murder. Most normal people are saddened by such news and don't cynically think of their political power at the moment. Not so the gun-grabbing ghouls of the left; you can see from their reaction that they immediately begin scheming in how they can exploit a tragedy breaking in the news. Their "guidelines" tell them to act quickly to call for more control over people and incrementally disarm them once again.

If they wanted to solve this problem, they would look at what works instead of making excuses for what doesn't. But they never do that, do they? They never consider whether their policy of disarming the innocent protects anyone.

They must know that depriving people of their means of self-defense won't protect them, but they don't care. Their power is more important than people's lives.

As for everyone else on the fence, they should consider this little scenario:

It's 3:00 A.M., and someone's breaking in. Would you want to defend yourself or wait a lifetime for the possibility that armed law enforcement may save you?

