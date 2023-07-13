Media jackal Rex Huppke clashes with logic and fact to spin new narrative of Joe Biden the Exemplar

It appears that Rex Huppke, a writer for USA Today, subscribes to an odd interpretation of what constitutes proof. Somehow, if FBI director Christopher Wray says something is proof then it’s true; Wray, despite all the years he’s been marinating in the D.C. swamp, he was appointed by President Trump, so it is absolutely true that he, and the FBI, would never give a Democrat special treatment.

The purpose of the piece published yesterday and written by Huppke, seems to be a calculated misdirection, all in a not-so-hidden way to campaign for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. The media does not want the corrupt and incompetent Joe Biden investigated for anything, even though they support endless witch-hunts against Trump no matter how many intentional lies they had to peddle.

“Republican conspiracies about Biden go ‘POOF!’” after Wray testified before the Judiciary Committee yesterday because, in a textbook example of a logical fallacy, Huppke writes:

To believe the GOP line of attack against the FBI and President Joe Biden, you have to believe that a Republican is at the center of a vast law-enforcement conspiracy.

We keep hearing the same garbage about U.S. attorney David Weiss, the prosecutor that let Hunter Biden off the hook, because he was appointed by Trump.

The truth is that Weiss was actually appointed by Barack Obama, and Trump retained him after two Delaware Democrat senators recommended he do so. Why don’t they tell the truth that Weiss was a Democrat-appointed attorney?

The FBI and the media have a rapidly-expanding rapsheet of lies, and as far as I can tell, the only reason is because they want to intentionally mislead the public, just as they did when they misled the public every…time…before.

The writer knows, or should know, that the FBI lied hundreds of thousands of times to the FISA court to illegally spy on Americans.

The writer knows, or should know, that the FBI verified the accuracy of the Hunter Biden laptop in 2019, yet colluded with the media to hide the truth from the public before the 2020 election.

The writer knows, or should know, that many people at the FBI lied to the FISA court before and after the 2016 election to target and spy on people surrounding Trump as they campaigned for Hillary. Then they participated in a two-year investigation into Trump for the Russian collusion conspiracy, based on a document they knew was falsified.

But somehow, we are to believe that Wray is being totally honest when he says the Bidens don't get special treatment.

Believing what Wray said as gospel truth…

…is like believing Joe Biden when he said he never talked to Hunter about his business deals.

…is like believing Biden when he said that Biden family members never made money from foreign countries.

…is like believing Adam Schiff when he said he had proof of Russian collusion (despite his inability to produce it).

...is like believing the media and Anthony Fauci when they labeled the Wuhan lab-leak theory a disproven conspiracy.

I used to believe that the media would someday be so embarrassed about their destroyed credibility and intentional lies, but I was sadly mistaken. They continually double down on their efforts to destroy Republicans and elect Democrats in their quest to raze the nation and then remake it into a radically left America.

Here is a tip: Repeating what people say is not proof of anything. How about doing some research and asking questions?

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr, unaltered.