Doesn't Pete Buttigieg have an airline crisis to take care of?

Is Pete Buttigieg the secretary of Transportation, or the secretary of gayness?

Hard to not think it's the latter, given his horning in with his review of a presidential campaign ad by Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis.

According to NBC News:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took aim Sunday at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a video attacking former President Donald Trump over LGBTQ rights. DeSantis’ presidential campaign reposted a video to Twitter last week showing overtures to the LGBTQ community by Trump over the years, including video of him saying he would “do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens” in a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016. Trump issued the remarks in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The second part of the video shifts to focus on DeSantis, appearing to try to portray him as the paragon of masculinity. Thumping background music is accompanied by images of DeSantis, shirtless, muscular men and headlines about the anti-LGBTQ policies DeSantis signed into law.

I guess Pete found that sexy -- and the rest of us? We hadn't noticed.

Buttigieg went on and on about this, making the ridiculous claim that DeSantis, whose record in office in Florida is one of unparalleled success, not just on individual matters such as hurricane recovery, but in turning a purple state red, was somehow trying to "prove his manhood," as if he, the Mr. Mom of the Biden administration, were somehow the authority on this matter.

Now, this is not to say that the ads were good -- President Trump's former top advisor, Ric Grenell, who is gay, noted that they were indeed homophobic , and let's face it, it's stupid for DeSantis to criticize President Trump for his reasonable welcoming of gay people to his administation and in his policies. Most people, both gay and straight, had no problem with Trump's policies. Worse still, the ads don't reflect the real DeSantis, and therefore are inauthentic, as Grenell noted here .The actual problem coming from the LGBTQ direction is the transgender agenda, which involves evangelization of and mutilation of children, which is not the same thing as President Trump welcoming gay people to his administration. The DeSantis ad attacking Trump for being friendly to gay people is the flip side of the various Trump ads attacking DeSantis as some kind of leftist, and all of these ads can't be gone soon enough. Most Republicans like both Trump and DeSantis and want the two to get along.

But Buttigieg couldn't stay out of it, and it was none of his business, particularly as a supposedly impartial civil-service cabinet official prohibited from politicking by the 1939 Hatch Act. He made yet another appearance before the T.V. cameras about gay stuff in his review of the other party's campaign ads and despite his denials, was out campaigning again himself.

The funny thing here is this is pretty much all he ever comments on.

His latest gay statement comes as the nation's airlines are facing a crisis of flight shutdowns, and the supply chain crisis is revving up again, creating shortages across the country.

We ought to be seeing him dealing with -- and fixing -- that, and then going on camera to tout his fixings.

All we get, though, are muffled excuses:

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg downplayed his department's responsibility in the recurring spates of flight delays across the country. Speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation," Buttigieg said severe weather was the key cause of recurring clusters of flight problems for thousands since January. "Well, if you look at the overall picture, we've seen a lot of improvements, but we had a hard few days with severe weather at the beginning of the week, and that definitely put enormous pressure on the system," he said. "Now the good news is, on Friday we saw, according to TSA, a record number of airline passengers, probably the most ever in America, and we saw those cancellation rates stay low," Buttigieg sasid. "Right now we're below 2%. But they really shot up at the first part of the week, largely because of severe weather hitting some of our key hubs."

How wretched is this. Time and again, Buttigieg shows us what his real priorities are in his nonstop commentary on gay matters. He does it even as evidence mounts that he doesn't do much his Secretary of Transportation job. Does he really want that job? It's amazing how focused he is on gay matters, which in the Trump administration, was just an incidental matter of no importance to the job at hand. Biden, though, appointed his cabinet based on identity politics, and sure enough, all he got were officials like Pete focused on identity politics. Should Joe Biden give him a new title as secretary of all things LGBTQ instead? Sure seems like it -- we can tell what really matters to Buttigieg by his statements -- and they aren't about transportation.