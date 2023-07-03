In pursuit of climate perfection, Democrats are hoping to block the sun

To any sensible person, the headlines were terrifying: In pursuit of climate perfection, the Democrats are actively investigating whether America can block the sun’s rays from reaching Earth. The fact that the sun is our life force is irrelevant to these people whose ideology has driven them mad.

The news comes courtesy of the White House, which published a document entitled “Congressionally Mandated Research Plan and an Initial Research Governance Framework Related to Solar Radiation Modification.” That title is as ominous as it sounds. The White House, with help from a crazed Congress, is exploring “solar…intervention” and “solar geoengineering”:

This document focuses on atmospheric-based approaches to solar radiation modification (SRM), specifically stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening (MCB), following the recent and extensive 2021 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) report, Reflecting Sunlight: Recommendations for Solar Geoengineering Research and Research Governance.

Or, in English, let’s see if we can cool the earth by blocking sunlight from reaching the planet.

Image by DALL-E.

You don’t actually have to do a whole lot of new research on this one. We already know what happens when you prevent sunlight from hitting the earth: People die. That’s the takeaway from 1816, the infamous “Year Without A Summer”:

In the summer of 1816, the Northern Hemisphere was plagued by a weather disruption of seemingly biblical proportions. Following a relatively ordinary early spring, temperatures in the eastern United States plunged back below freezing, and communities from New England to Virginia experienced heavy snowfalls and crop-killing frost during June, July and August. Europe also found itself in the grip of an unseasonable chill. Winter snows refused to melt, and between April and September, some parts of the Continent were drenched by as many as many as 130 days of rain. The unrelenting gloom inspired author Mary Shelley to write her famous novel “Frankenstein,” but it also wreaked havoc on farmers. Crops failed across Europe and China, spawning deadly famines and outbreaks of typhus and other diseases. In India, the disturbances gave rise to a virulent new strain of cholera that eventually killed millions. The suffering in the United States was less pronounced, but many still felt the squeeze of soaring grain prices. Some poorer Americans were even reduced to eating hedgehogs and scrounging for wild turnips.

People then believed the weather was wrathful divine intervention. Nowadays, scientists laugh at that and put the blame where it belongs: The 1815 eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Tambora. Interestingly, it never occurs to scientists that, while the eruption was certainly the cause of the year without a summer, divine wrath may have caused the eruption…

There are some things you just don’t mess with, and one of those is sunlight’s relationship to our Earth. The sun is our battery. It powers the two most important factors in the food cycle: Sunlight and rain. It’s bad enough dealing with the sun’s own ebb and flow without humans interfering. As it is, for such a large system, it’s pretty exquisitely balanced, for it has allowed life in one form or another to exist on Earth for around 4 billion years. That’s a great track record.

There’s a phrase from the ancient world that applies here. It started in Sophocles’ 7th century B.C. play Antigone: “τὸ κακὸν δοκεῖν ποτ᾽ ἐσθλὸν τῷδ᾽ ἔμμεν' ὅτῳ φρένας θεὸς ἄγει πρὸς ἄταν.” (“Evil appears as good in the minds of those whom god leads to destruction.”)

In the 17th century, the phrase got translated to Latin, which is how it eventually came to us: “Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat.” You know it as “whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.”

The first level of madness is the delusional belief that we humans are responsible for changing the ecosystem of our entire solar system, all of which revolves around the immensely powerful sun. We can certainly affect our local environment, but the thought that we should seek to exercise dominion over the sun is truly insane.

If leftists had no power, their delusions would be amusing. But they do have power. If they give themselves the green light for this proposition, the best that could happen is that they waste inordinate amounts of money. The worst is that, just as we’re about to enter a grand solar minimum, they succeed in diminishing even further the life-giving solar rays heading to Earth.