Climate change is just about the only change progressives don’t like

Progressives/leftists/revolutionaries/Democrats (but I repeat myself) always demand change. “Hope and change.” “Fundamental transformation.” Change, change, change. Ergo, it is quite remarkable, upon reflection, that the one thing progressives don’t want to change is the one thing that cannot be prevented from changing: the climate. The climate has always changed. Dramatically, profoundly, radically.

The beautiful lakes of northern Minnesota were created many thousands of years ago by a rapid global warming that chased the mile-thick glaciers that had entombed the land back into northern Canada. And climate change is why archeologists have found fossils of warm sea and jungle-dwelling flora and fauna in places like North and South Dakota. And it is why the arctic—yes, the arctic—has been ice-free more than once in the distant past.

Progressives may want us to change our minds, our actions, and our genders—but, by God the climate shouldn’t change at all! Bizarre.

Speaking of God, most progressives/Marxists/Communists don’t believe in one. (Unless, perhaps, God should be a hyper-tolerant female or non-binary deity who does not judge us and loves autocratic states run by progressives/Marxists/Communists.) Here, too, it seems odd that the one thing these leftists won’t take on faith is the existence of God.

They purport to believe wholeheartedly in Dr. Fauci, global warming, Bidenomics, open borders, the Russia-collusion hoax, and that the 2020 presidential election was the most secure in history. They believe people can change genders on a whim and that men can menstruate. (That’s putting the “men” into “menstruation!”) They think males should be able to breast/chest-feed infants.

They believe the Wuhan flu could not have come from the Wuhan lab where they were experimenting with coronaviruses. They believe the subsequent lockdowns and mask mandates were effective. They believe China is, in fact, a role model, and that a one-world government should be our goal.

They believe crime should be legalized, the unborn are simply non-viable tissue masses, Ukraine is defeating Russia, 9/11 was an inside job, the government has our best interests in mind, Biden is a nice man-- and that Jan. 6 was an “insurrection!” but the 2020 riots were “mostly peaceful.”

All of which is crap. All of which is preposterous.

You cannot change your own sex, much as you couldn’t ask to be born. We cannot keep the “climate” from changing, much as we might like to. Particularly perceptive readers will understand that these two immutable facts are related.

Some things we can change. Some things we can’t. God grant us the wisdom to know the difference.

And the courage to conserve and preserve timeless wisdom—and defend the truth.

(Postscript: If you believe in God, you may be called upon to explain His existence. If you don’t, it is incumbent upon you to explain…absolutely everything else.)

Photo credit: Felix Burton CC BY 2.0 license