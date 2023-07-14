Angel Studios, distributor of Sound of Freedom, denies any problem with air-conditioning at AMC Theatres

There were many reports of movie-goers encountering a lack of air-conditioning when trying to attend Sound of Freedom, the box office smash that was shelved for 5 years by Disney, only to become a hit when distributed by Angel Studios. We took note of those reports on July 11 and expressed skepticism that theatre managers would deliberately sabotage their box office receipts for a summer blockbuster.

Angel Studios has now issued a statement denying that there is any such problem and reaffirming its partnership with AMC:

“We understand there are rumors—predominantly in social media—that AMC theaters have made it difficult for fans to see SOUND of FREEDOM in local AMC theaters, and we want to make it clear these rumors are not accurate,” states Brandon Purdie, Head of Angel Theatrical Distribution. “AMC has been an outstanding partner for Angel Studios, and in fact, as a result of the movie’s performance and consumer demand, AMC has agreed to add additional screens for SOUND OF FREEDOM this weekend. “Angel Studios and the producers of SOUND OF FREEDOM are asking our fans to support AMC, and all of our other theatrical partners. Summer is the busiest season for people working in theaters, so we ask that anyone attending a screening of SOUND OF FREEDOM show kindness to their local theater staff. We have the best movie fans in the business. Let’s continue to show theaters the love that Angel supporters are known for.” Support from Angel’s theatrical partners has been the backbone of the success of SOUND of FREEDOM. AMC has been a key advocate, with the film showing in nearly all AMC theaters, which have sold over one million tickets.

Angel Studios describes itself as:

…a platform and studio empowering filmmakers to crowdfund, create, and distribute films and TV series globally, backed by more than 70,000 investors in the Angel Guild.

We are glad that the two companies have a good relationship and wish both well as this remarkable film finds a large and enthusiastic audience.