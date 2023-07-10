A sozzled-looking Joe Biden claims credit for red-state job creation

A few days ago, Americans were treated to this "edifying" spectacle:

President Biden: “Since I took office, we’ve seen over 60 domestic manufacturing announcements … One of the biggest is in Georgia. You may find it hard to believe, but that’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district. I’ll be there for the groundbreaking.” pic.twitter.com/bh0rsMH382 — The Recount (@therecount) July 6, 2023

Joe Biden looks wretched — sleepy-eyed, strident, bitter, sneering, mirthless, slurry-voiced, and ugly.

If this is his best campaign face to the public, he's in a world of trouble.

But that's not nearly as bad as the claim he is making — that he's somehow creating jobs across the country — and here's this place where he's out waving his magic job wand, in Marjorie Taylor Greene's district in Georgia, to "prove" it.

Since I took office, we've seen over 60 domestic manufacturing announcements, all across the solar supply chain. One of the biggest is in Dalton, Georgia. You may find it hard to believe, but that's Marjorie Taylor Greene's district. I'll be there for the groundbreaking.

What he's doing is claiming credit for jobs he didn't create, having no serious accomplishments on that front to speak of, other than the vast expansion of government jobs.

He creates no jobs at all. Issues & Insights has an excellent piece showing how he's gaslighting those numbers.

But here he is, heading out to a red state because he can't find a blue one, claiming he's creating jobs.

Why did that company choose to locate its solar manufacturing operation in Dalton, Georgia instead of, say deep blue Ann Arbor, Michigan, or New York City?

Biden didn't say.

But the hard fact is that even green companies have to make business decisions about what location is most likely to maximize their profits. Putting even a solar panel manufacturing operation in a blue zone is nothing but taxes and regulations, and many such companies, particularly startups, would not be able to stay in business at all. So they opened their plant in Georgia, not deep-blue Connecticut, which is credit and testimony to Republican pro–free market governance.

That wasn't Joe Biden creating the jobs. That's red-state Georgia creating jobs, based on its conservative and free market–friendly policies. But Joe still thinks he can claim credit.

How do we know it wasn't Joe just creating jobs in red states out of the goodness of his heart? Because we know how he operates otherwise. Red-state voters, such as those in East Palestine, Ohio, get nothing from Biden during a toxic-cloud disaster. Blue state voters, such as those caught up in minor storms, get aid lavished on them. Every inch of government money under Biden is metered to how voters vote. The Dalton, Georgia voters are happy with their electoral choice of Marjorie Taylor Greene. That is proof enough that Joe had nothing to do with the creation of those jobs.

With nothing to brag about based on his own record, Joe is obviously expropriating red-state success as his own now. That is because he has nothing to go on. But it behooves Republicans to counter his phony claims about who is creating the jobs in red states, and why red states do create jobs. Those jobs were created in spite of him, not because of him. And they can be duplicated anyplace else in the country, just by electing more congressional representatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Republicans across the board.

Images: Twitter screen shots.