Hispanic, Black, and Asian-American cops come out en masse to greet Trump at LAX

A common trope on the left is that the great crowds President Trump attracts are "all white." Sometimes they are — in places like Iowa and Vermont, where there is no significant minority population in the first place.

Here's a typical leftist:

I look at these Trump supporters and see ignorant white trash.



But now let's look at the crowds coming to greet President Trump in Los Angeles, where whites are not in the majority:

Some screen shots:

It's probably not super-surprising that law enforcement supports President Trump, although there are definitely left-wing cops out there. What is interesting is that the cops in this crowd are huge majority-minority, and what's more, they are young, vital, and in their prime working years, not the fat donut-eating desk jockeys of police lore.

As I noted earlier — the LAPD, to mention but one well represented group in this crowd, is about 30% white. Does that crowd look 30% white?

It's also about 48% Hispanic; 10% black; and 10% Asian, including Filipino. Those numbers are pretty obvious in that crowd.

You can count the whites in that picture on one hand.

This tells us a lot about where President Trump's support is in Los Angeles, which syncs exactly with recent polling about the collapse of Latino and Asian and even African-American support for Democrats. That's the future, pals.

Let's see the scolding racial bean-counters on the left explain that one.

