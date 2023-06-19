Yes, it is political

I had a feeling that the Trump indictment would eventually crash with a public that sees it as political. I just never thought that it would happen so quickly. This is from a Harvard Harris poll via Breitbart:

Of the registered voter respondents, 55 percent believe that the indictment is “politically motivated” versus 45 percent who find it “valid.” Similarly, 56 percent of the participants categorize the indictment as “interference by the Department of Justice in the 2024 elections,” and only 44 percent see it as “the fair application of the law”. Moreover, the majority of respondents, 57 percent, believe the 45th president will be acquitted on the charges, the vast majority of which fall under the Espionage Act of 1917. The poll also asked voters about President Joe Biden’s documents case -- where classified materials from his time as vice president have been located at his personal residence and the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC -- as well as Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. A majority of 65 percent of respondents believe Biden “mishandled” classified material, while 72 percent think Clinton did, with 69 percent saying she “obstructed justice by acid-washing her emails.”

Who saw that coming? To be fair, it is one poll and more polls would confirm the tendency.

I am not surprised for two reasons:

First, it was horrible judgement to issue the Trump indictment when the Biden investigation is underway. Why couldn't they wait and bring both findings to the country? Americans are smart to know this. From Sandy Berger to Hillary Clinton to Joe Biden to Donald Trump, everyone had a document problem, but only got indicted and threatened with a 300-year prison sentence. Add to this how Trump Derangement Syndrome infected the top floor at the FBI and you can understand how people are a little skeptical of the whole thing.

Second, the public has Trump fatigue. It's too much Trump too much of the time. At some point, people would rather hear about the price of food and gasoline. After all, those two things impact them a lot more.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: New York Public Library