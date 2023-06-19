What does ‘freedom of the press’ mean when the media eagerly join with the censors?

Right now, censorship is more prevalent than at any time in our lifetimes. And it’s actually embraced by the mainstream media, the Biden administration and the Democrats’ party as a whole.

The Twitter Files published by a group of independent journalists, show the intense censorship promoted by the administration and its agencies through pressure on the tech companies. The mainstream media ignores and suppresses the revelations of the Twitter Files and anything else that would embarrass the administration or offend its supporters.

Democrats profess to be concerned about censorship, but only in so far as it involves what they call “book banning” in Florida, which is really regulating what books can be included in public school libraries. That is something that has always occurred everywhere and with good reason, because some books are not appropriate for young people. But until it became likely that Governor Ron DeSantis might be a presidential contender, it had never before been called “book banning.”

The result of this censorship is that most people are unaware of important facts which, though accurate, cast the administration in a bad light. That’s a huge threat to our democracy. The reason we have freedom of the press is so that the press can protect us from overreaching by the government. The theory is that the press will speak truth to power.

In this current environment, the press is worse than useless. Currently the mainstream media serve as apparatchiks of the Democrat party and the Biden administration. The mainstream media actively promoted the major lies that were powerful intrusions into our election process, which is vital.

It’s also telling that the mainstream media has used the term “The Big Lie“ to refer to Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 election, without including any of the inflammatory fabrications they promoted that were designed to turn elections and to destroy an elected administration.

And unlike Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 election, the lies the mainstream media promoted were far more impactful because their lies had the support of most media, the Democrat party, the intelligence services, and the FBI and the tech companies. Trump’s claims were forcefully opposed by the all of the actors that supported the mainstream media’s fabrications.

These lies included among other things, the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, the story that Trump Tower had a direct connection with the server in the Alpha Bank, which is closely tied to the Kremlin, and the story the authentic emails on Hunter Biden‘s laptop were Russian disinformation.

And these practices not only present the administration in an unrealistically favorable light and the political opposition in an unrealistically unfavorable light, but they mean that all of us are walking around with two very different sets of facts in our heads, depending on the information sources we rely on. This divides our polity so that we find ourselves in a situation reminiscent of the Tower of Babel.

Graphic credit: public domain