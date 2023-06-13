Who else is on board with the Big Guy?

It occurred to me again today that there are many degrees of tolerance among the congressional leadership, especially in the Senate, for Joe Biden. Lindsey Graham trumpeted how great Joe is, at first — the let's-all-give-him-a-chance thing (yes, let's, that would be a change from Trump's treatment on the Hill). Lindsey loudly chirped that at the cameras even before the Big Guy's swearing in.

More pertinently, Mitt Romney oozed muchly over Joe for a good year but seems to have quieted down some recently (while he resumes his timely maneuvers against Trump). Then there's McConnell, a virtual respected supporter and co-equal to the Big Guy, who was, after all, in the Senate Club, too. In and from the House, the most obvious Biden sycophant is Nancy Pelosi.

Now, I'm just saying: why this stubborn bipartisan loyalty that flies in the face of, really, the off-the-wall geopolitical and domestic disaster that Joe Biden has wrought upon us all?

Light bulb: Maybe ole Joe's not the only one "invested" in Ukraine, and China, and other ports of call. Let's remember that representatives of both Romney's and Pelosi's children were out and about on business in Ukraine during one period in the Biden record. Let's not forget that Mitch has made a packet off his wife's family Chinese business. Poor Lindsey may be roped in somewhere, too. There are the John McCain issues still buzzing around in his background.

I know this is all just me, but is it? Why, please God, are all these people, notably the leftist Obama, astride his pile of hypocrisy and smiling all the way to the bank, so filthy rich? I don't think speaking tours and books pay all that well. Let's just use a little logic (the "if this, then that" variety): maybe bribery, extortion, treason, such inconveniences of political corruption, are actually and literally what is keeping Joe out of jail, or even on the way to jail.

When we think swamp, are we just thinking of civil servants? If so, why? Why not senior fellows in the Academy of Congress? Loyalty among thieves is legendary. Old thieves are not exempted.

Tory McConnell is a pen name.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey, CC BY 2.0 license.